Galaxy Tab S10 series reportedly ditches Snapdragon for MediaTek in all models

Jul 18 2024
According to a reliable source, Samsung is set to use a flagship MediaTek chipset across its range of Galaxy Tab S10 tablets.

The main Galaxy Tab S series has, for years, primarily used Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. There have been a few Exynos chips throughout, but Snapdragon has been used almost exclusively for the past few years in the top-end models. The “Fan Edition” series largely relies on Exynos, seemingly as a cost-cutting measure.

But, apparently, Samsung is now switching to MediaTek for the Galaxy Tab S10.

Reliable Samsung tipster Ice Universe says that “all” of the Galaxy Tab S10 series will utilize the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip, the company’s current top-end offering. This has been rumored previously, but it wasn’t expected that Samsung would seemingly go all-in on the chip.

The potential good news here is that, if Samsung truly does make the switch on the series as a whole, it could result in less expensive pricing. The Galaxy Tab S series is by no means affordable, but MediaTek chips generally come at a lesser cost compared to Qualcomm, especially on the high-end chips.

MediaTek previously teased that its flagship chip, the Dimensity 9300+, would make its debut in the US this year, with one analyst at the time claiming it would be in a smartphone. While that’s still entirely possible, a launch in Samsung’s flagship tablet is still a big step forward for MediaTek in the US. Previously, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Pad with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000, but has since switched to Snapdragon in the sequel.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series in October. The series is rumored to lack a smaller base model, instead focusing on the “Plus” and “Ultra” options.

More on Samsung:

