 Skip to main content

Google Nest Wifi Pro update fixes connection issues, more

Avatar for Abner Li  | Aug 22 2024 - 2:12 pm PT
1 Comment

Google is rolling out a new software update to the Nest Wifi Pro that delivers two key fixes, as well as security and stability improvements.

Software version 3.73.424613 is rolling out as of August 21 with a more sizable than not changelog:

  • Fix for incorrect WAN connection LED status
  • Fix for connection issues on certain streaming and productivity devices
  • Security and stability improvements
Google Nest Wifi Pro update

Recent releases have just been “bug fixes and improvements.” As is, the Nest Wifi Pro’s indicator light can cycle through:

  • Solid white: The device is online. (Can be disabled or set to Low/High)
  • Fast pulsing white: The device is booting up or updating 
  • Slow pulsing blue: The device is ready for setup
  • Fast pulsing blue: Pairing is in progress
  • Solid yellow: Router is factory resetting
  • Slow blinking yellow: There’s a network error or WAN connectivity was lost
  • Fast blinking yellow: The device encountered an error during setup
  • Fast blinking red: Something’s wrong. Critical failure. Factory reset the router

Meanwhile, users hope that this will address an issue with the last update breaking Matter-connected smart home gear, like lights. “Streaming and productivity devices” might be referring to something else.

To check what update you’re running , Google Home app > Devices tab > Nest Wifi Pro > settings gear icon. Updates to the Nest Wifi Pro happen automatically and usually overnight.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Nest Wifi Pro

Google Nest Wifi Pro

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications