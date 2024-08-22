Google Nest Wifi Pro update fixes connection issues, more

Google is rolling out a new software update to the Nest Wifi Pro that delivers two key fixes, as well as security and stability improvements.

Software version 3.73.424613 is rolling out as of August 21 with a more sizable than not changelog:

Fix for incorrect WAN connection LED status

Fix for connection issues on certain streaming and productivity devices

Security and stability improvements

Recent releases have just been “bug fixes and improvements.” As is, the Nest Wifi Pro’s indicator light can cycle through:

Solid white : The device is online. (Can be disabled or set to Low/High)

: The device is online. (Can be disabled or set to Low/High) Fast pulsing white : The device is booting up or updating

: The device is booting up or updating Slow pulsing blue : The device is ready for setup

: The device is ready for setup Fast pulsing blue : Pairing is in progress

: Pairing is in progress Solid yellow : Router is factory resetting

: Router is factory resetting Slow blinking yellow : There’s a network error or WAN connectivity was lost

: There’s a network error or WAN connectivity was lost Fast blinking yellow : The device encountered an error during setup

: The device encountered an error during setup Fast blinking red: Something’s wrong. Critical failure. Factory reset the router

Meanwhile, users hope that this will address an issue with the last update breaking Matter-connected smart home gear, like lights. “Streaming and productivity devices” might be referring to something else.

To check what update you’re running , Google Home app > Devices tab > Nest Wifi Pro > settings gear icon. Updates to the Nest Wifi Pro happen automatically and usually overnight.