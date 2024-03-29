Google updates Nest Wifi Pro with big versioning jump

The Nest Wifi Pro received its last update in October and Google is currently rolling out a new March 2024 software release.

As of March 28, Google is rolling out 3.71.40613 to the Nest Wifi Pro with “Bug fixes and improvements.”

The previous update was in October 2023 with the same changelog entry. That release was 1.63.377847, with this week’s update representing a somewhat big versioning jump. The 1.xx numbering scheme previously appeared to coincide with Chromecast devices.

The last big update, also on 1.63.x, was last May:

Fix for underreporting of internet speed test results in the Home app for internet connection speeds faster than 500 Mbps

Improve mesh speed test results consistency

General security, stability, and performance improvements

An update shortly after the November 2022 launch provided “fixes for low speeds for users with PPPoE settings,” while the day one update notably introduced “Thread Border Router support.”

As of Friday, we’re not yet seeing 3.71 on our Nest Wifi Pro. To check, Google Home app > Devices tab > Nest Wifi Pro > settings gear icon.

Update: Some owners say they are on 3.73.406133 already.

