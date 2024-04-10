Nest Wifi Pro update breaks some Matter-connected smart home gear

Recently a new update started rolling out to Nest Wifi Pro owners, but it comes with an annoying bug that is breaking some Matter smart home gear for users.

At the end of March, Google started rolling out software version 3.71.40613 to Nest Wifi Pro owners. The update, as we covered, didn’t have a sizeable changelog, only mentioning general “bug fixes and improvements.”

But with that, a new bug has arrived.

Some Nest Wifi Pro owners on Google’s forums, Reddit, and even our own comments have found that the latest update seems to break Matter devices connected to their network via the Wifi Pro using Thread. This primarily includes lighting and bulbs, such as select products from Nanoleaf. When this happens, it apparently requires the affected devices to be reset and set up again from scratch.

The issue doesn’t seem to be affecting a huge number of people – Matter, by design, should be able to support devices if there are other Thread points in the home’s network – but it’s definitely no coincidence.

We’ve reached out to Google to find out if there’s a fix coming and we’ll update this story as more information is available.

Thanks Wyatt!

