How to officially demo Satellite SOS on the Pixel 9

Like 911, you’re not supposed to use Satellite SOS unless it’s an actual emergency. Fortunately, Google added a Satellite SOS demo to the Pixel 9 that lets you preview the experience.

Go to Settings > Safety & emergency menu > Satellite SOS > Try a demo. Starting the demo will temporarily disable your mobile network, which also happens during the actual experience. Connectivity returns after exiting the test.

Satellite SOS is available on the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold “in the US only (except Hawaii and Alaska).”

Make sure Android and all your apps are updated, including Satellite Gateway.

In an emergency, you access Satellite SOS by dialing 911. If no cellular or Wi-Fi network is detected, a red Satellite SOS button will appear.

After confirming that you want to “Use Satellite SOS” and tapping “Start,” there’s an emergency questionnaire to select from:

Illness or injury

Vehicle or vessel

Lost, missing, or trapped

Crime

Fire

Something else

Each asks follow-up questions. You also have the option to notify existing emergency contacts. They will receive your location and other details about the situation, with their name and phone number also shared with emergency services.

You’re then instructed to “move your phone to find the satellite” with a circular alignment UI that even leverages Material You shapes.

After the initial message describing the situation has been sent to Garmin Response, you’re taken to Google Messages, which has to be set as the default messaging app. You’ll see what was sent and receive replies, with the ability to send more details (168 characters) and have a two-way conversation.

Your connection status is noted by a satellite icon in the status bar and a Picture-in-Picture window. Tap the PiP to hit “End” in the corner, with Google asking if you still need help.