Pixel 9 series gets Carved’s gorgeous wood cases, this time starting at $50 [Gallery]

For the past couple of years the Pixel lineup has gotten cases from Carved, a brand producing works of art through phone cases made from real wood. This year, Carved is back for the Pixel 9 series both with its Live Edge cases and, finally, its more affordable standard cases.

Carved is a small company building out phone cases from real wood. Each case is completely unique and, as we’ve covered in the past, of stellar quality. But, for Pixel phones, past generations have been pricey, with the company’s “Live Edge” cases costing just shy of $200. That’s for good reason, though, as those cases are handmade from wood.

Now, Carved is making its standard “Traveler” phone cases for the Pixel 9 series.

For Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, you can now get a Carved phone case starting at just $50. These cases aren’t fully made from wood, but instead have a plastic bumper material in between the phone and the wood finish on the outer layer. This actually results in better drop protection, and this much lower price point.

There are tons of designs available, each one being completely unique. Once a design is sold, that exact look won’t be sold again.

We’ve absolutely loved Carved’s cases on the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 8 series, but we’re even more excited that the company has expanded its more affordable cases to Google’s lineup this year.

Orders are open now at Carved.com.

Jordan Floyd contributed to this article.

