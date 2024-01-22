Carved launches its ‘Live Edge’ real wood cases for Google Pixel 8 Pro

Following up on its release for the Pixel 7 series last year, Carved has now released its “Live Edge” cases made from real wood for the Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Carved is a small company based in Indiana that makes smartphone cases and other products that are made from real wood and resin. The company is best known for its iPhone and Samsung Galaxy cases, but has also produced cases for Pixel smartphones such as Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

In the past week, Carved has released its “Live Edge” wood cases for the Google Pixel 8 Pro, though not the smaller Pixel 8 this time around.

These handmade wood cases are built on-demand for your device, made using a CNC machine from a block of wood burl and resin. Carved’s designs often include vibrant colors contrasting with light or dark wood, and the beauty of the “Live Edge” look is that it expands around the entire phone, not just on the back.

Each case is one-of-a-kind, as Carved explains:

Each case you see is a photo of what we call a “block”. When you place your order, we load that block into our CNC and machine it for your phone. We then sand and polish it, add the metal buttons and ship it to you. Each one is unique, and custom made just for you.

Embedded in the case is also a ring of magnets designed to work with Apple’s MagSafe, and now also any Qi2 accessories.

Carved already has dozens of designs available for Pixel 8 Pro, all priced at $189.

These designs also include the company’s new “Orbit” series which includes looks inspired by outer space and planets. Carved also has cases available on pre-order for Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series, both in this Live Edge option as well as the company’s more affordable standard case design that only has the wood and resin design on the back attached to a standard rubber bumper case.

More on Pixel:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram

Lead image via Instagram, edited.