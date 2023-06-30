Review: Pixel 7 turns into a work of art with Carved’s Live Edge wood case

Cases for Google Pixel phones have long been an afterthought. For the longest time, designs were boring and bland. Things are certainly getting better with time, and one gorgeous example of that is Carved’s Live Edge wood case, which turns Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro into a true work of art.

Carved has been around for quite a while at this point, with the brand’s big selling point in a sea of case offerings being one-of-a-kind wood and resin designs. Each case has a slightly different look from another. And, for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, that’s taken a step further with Carved’s “Live Edge” cases.

The Live Edge cases are made from “stabilized wood burl and colored resin,” as Carved explains. This leads to a case that feels like wood on all sides – because it is. Each case is cut using a CNC process to make the final product a whole piece of wood. It is coated in resin to help it hold up over time and prevent splinters and other damage. Over the few weeks I’ve been using the case, it still feels wonderful, with a bit more texture as it’s worn in a bit.

With each case being handmade like this, each one is also unique. Carved touts that every design is unique, and what you see on the website is what you’re buying. And, if someone else gets it first, that’s it. The design won’t come back.

Some of Carved’s offerings on the day we wrote this review

Honestly, I’m really impressed with the final product too. The fit is great, and the feel in hand is nice too. It’s a bit boxier compared to most cases, but not in a bad way. Carved also put some detailed attention in. The buttons are clicky and tactile, and the sides have an etched pattern that gives you even more grip.

I was also shocked to learn that the case supports MagSafe! A magnetic ring is embedded into the case, which works with MagSafe accessories. This doesn’t cause any problems on wireless chargers and really comes in handy, given the prevalence of MagSafe accessories out there. I can also happily call this the best-looking MagSafe case for the Pixel 7 series, as most others are pretty dull.

Is there a catch? Well, for one, there’s the price – $189 is no small price to pay for a smartphone case, even one that’s effectively handmade and one of a kind. But it’s also hard to argue against it. There’s nothing else quite like this out on the market today, and I’m delighted each time I look at it.

Carved, notably, also offers much more affordable cases that have a similar look but with a rubber bumper, but those aren’t available for Pixels at this time. Why? The mold, the company tells me, is quite pricey, so Live Edge is all that’s available for the time being.

But there’s also a functional downside here. I found, especially during a trip, that the cutout for the USB-C port is too small for a lot of charging cables. Some cables with a small profile will fit, but most I tried at least needed some wiggling to fit in, and even then, occasionally, the cable could sit loose and be easily dislodged. I’d be more concerned about this if it weren’t for the fact that, realistically, most people using this case are probably also using wireless charging, but it’s still a quirk that I’d like to see Carved address in future versions of the case.

I can’t decide for you whether or not a Carved case is worthwhile for your Pixel, but I can say that I’ve enjoyed my time with it far more than I expected to. I also know through my father’s obsession with Carved’s iPhone cases that the company’s customer service is absolutely top-notch, and again, the case designs really speak for themselves.

