Chipolo’s trackers for Android and iPhone are coming to select T-Mobile stores

Chipolo has announced that its trackers for the Android Find My Device network are coming to select retail T-Mobile stores soon alongside trackers for iPhone users.

The Chipolo ONE Point and Chipolo CARD Point were among the first trackers for Android’s Find My Device network. Like Apple’s AirTag, they allow users to find trackers from their smartphone, leveraging other nearby Android phones to help those trackers be found.

Chipolo, one of the biggest names in the item finder business, utilized its tried and true designs for these two trackers. The ONE Point is a small, circular tracker that can be attached to a keychain, a clip, or slipped into a pocket. It has a replaceable battery, last months on that battery, and has a built-in speaker to let you locate the tracker easily. The CARD Point, meanwhile, is designed to be slipped into a wallet with its thin, credit card-sized design.

Chipolo similarly offers these same form factors for Apple’s Find My network with the Chipolo ONE Spot and CARD Spot.

Soon, Chipolo will be selling all four trackers via select T-Mobile stores in the US. Customers will be able to see the trackers in person as well as being able to buy them directly in-store, a perfect companion to their new smartphone.

Chipolo CEO and co-founder Primož Zelenšek says:

We are happy to announce another milestone for our company! Our Chipolo finders are now available in select T-Mobile stores across America! This milestone is yet another proof of Chipolo’s longstanding commitment to bring peace of mind to as many people as possible by creating reliable and cleverly designed trackers, as well as making our products easily accessible to customers. Having Chipolo now included in select T-Mobile stores across America means people will be able to check them out before buying and choose the ones that work best for them – and we can’t wait to see what they think.

The keychain trackers – ONE Point and ONE Spot – will be sold for $27.99 each, the same price as Chipolo’s own website. Wallet trackers – CARD Point and CARD Spot – will be $34.99 each. This also makes it a great option for getting the trackers quickly without added cost, as they each cost a few dollars extra on Amazon.

Both Chipolo’s Find My Device trackers for Android and the Find My-compatible trackers for iOS are now available in select T-Mobile stores, as well as being available via Chipolo’s website directly.