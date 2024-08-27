Hands-on with every official Pixel 9 series case: Worth the money? [Video]

With brand-new phones come brand-new accessories. Is getting an official Pixel 9 case going to mean pixel-perfect, and do these first-party accessories make financial sense?

A new design means an updated official case. This year, the lineup has had some important upgrades and changes to fit the enhanced hardware better. Google deserves credit for making the Pixel 9 cases compatible with the 9 Pro. That means there are only two sizes for three devices instead of three distinct sizes. It also means you have more colors to choose from.

One thing that I do find annoying is the pricing is high given that you don’t get tons of additional goodies. Either way, we’ve tested them in every single color to see if the price is less of a problem than it initially seems.

What’s in the box?

For $35, you’re not getting a ton of extras or added value beyond the basics with each Pixel 9/9 Pro or 9 Pro XL case. The packaging is super simple, and – as appears to be the norm – Google has removed the warranty card this year.

Paper case cover/protective film

Pixel 9/9 Pro or 9 Pro XL case

The packaging is made from recycled materials and can be recycled again. While this doesn’t matter much, the packaging does feel cheap compared to previous generations.

Pixel 9 official case colors

Each matte case is technically designed to be paired with the Pixel 9 color that you have chosen or are going to use. Like last year, there is no Google Store-exclusive case, so, in theory, you should be able to pick up the official case lineup anywhere.

One thing to note is that you can only get the Peony and Wintergreen cases for the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro. These colors are not available for the Pixel 9 Pro XL. You can get the Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz in both sizes.

So, to simplify:

Pixel 9/9 Pro: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz, Peony, Wintergreen

Pixel 9 Pro XL: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, Rose Quartz

Look and feel

From textured fabric cases to clear plastic that warped and discolored, and now to soft-touch silicone, the evolution of the official case lineup needs to be studied.

If you have ever seen the official Apple iPhone silicone cases, Google has taken that design and practically applied it to the Pixel 9 this time around. Some very important changes make a big difference to the protection and the quality of the cases Google sells at $35.

Firstly, the “G” logo is much larger to match the larger “G” logo on the back of the phone. This still matches the button covers. I like the change to matte metal on the button covers. These are also slightly less sharp and protrude a lot less than the official Pixel 8 case button covers. There is less wobble or play too, it makes the case a little more well-made.

When you take the case out of the packaging, you might also notice a little less flex. Because of this change, the materials feel thicker and more robust. The inner microfiber layer also feels slightly better than the Pixel 8 inside cases.

The visor cutout was always a problem for the official Pixel cases, and it’s great to see that Google is offering better protection for the Pixel 9 series this year. Around the camera nodule is a raised lip and the cutout is smaller so that less of the camera bar is exposed. This has a two-fold benefit. The extra protection means that the frame is now marginally reinforced. Changes like this are a tangible benefit and not something you’ll necessarily notice right away.

When you put your Pixel 9 into an official case, a reassuring snap locks it into place. I’m almost certain that is due to the new boxy shape. This goes even further with a firm lip around the edges of the USB-C charge port section. Previously, this was a floppy piece of silicone. It still provided protection but felt like an afterthought – this time it feels like Google has thought about it. A firm edge also means you don’t get nips, tucks, or bulges at all.

The entire frame edge is less spongey and more rigid with a marginally taller screen lip so that means the display glass is even further from a surface when placed face down. Screen protectors play nicely with room for true edge-to-edge protection if you want another coating on your display.

One major improvement is the feel of each case. The official Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 cases could feel tacky or sticky. This year, the texture is smoother and not as gummy. I’m hopeful that this improved texture will hold up better over time, too.

Final thoughts: Worth $35?

There are lots of reasons to pick up an official Pixel 9 case. They are designed to be paired with your phone right out of the box. Each case is an extension of the design and hardware. The improvements make it easier to recommend paying $35 straight away. That said, you can get cases for under $15 that will offer better protection and have better overall designs.

If you want a thin case, this ain’t it. The almost waxy-like texture could also get gouged and scraped over time, but a bigger concern is the buffing effect that often affects firm silicone cases like this. It’ll wear and get a shine. Sadly, that’s just a fact of daily wear and tear.

The only reason I would say steer clear is if you want MagSafe. Google hasn’t added the magnetic snap-on attachment method to the phone or the cases, which is disappointing. A lot of third-party cases do include MagSafe at lower price points. For that function, my pick would be the Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit case. It’s a great clear case that includes MagSafe connectivity and similar device protection for just $22.

That recommendation and nitpick aside, for the first time, I think the official Google cases are actually worth the money. They are pricey, but they are good, protective cases. Like most official accessories, you can get superior options at lower price points, but it’s hard to be negative this year.

Where can I get the official Pixel 9 cases?

You can get the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL case lineup direct from the Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.