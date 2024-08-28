Circle to Search now lets you quickly crop and share

At Made by Google 2024, Google announced a small Circle to Search addition that lets you share what you’ve highlighted, and it’s now rolling out.

After activating Circle to Search and lassoing, there’s a new “Share” button above your selection that brings up Android’s system sheet. It’s a fast way to send what you’ve circled to others. Compared to screenshots that you might have to first crop before sharing, it’s not saved to your device.

That said, you can upload to Google Photos or save to Google Keep from the share sheet. This is fine for bigger images, but the resolution of smaller saves is not particularly high and you’re better off downloading the image.

This feature was quietly announced alongside Gemini Live in a blog post earlier this month.

