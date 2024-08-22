 Skip to main content

Samsung just brought Google’s Circle to Search to a bunch of new Galaxy devices

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 22 2024 - 7:40 am PT
1 Comment

After launching on just a handful of devices earlier this year, Google’s Circle to Search is now coming to several more Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets through recent updates.

Rolling out now, Samsung’s August 2023 update for Galaxy smartphones and tablets will bring, in some cases, support for Circle to Search. This follows Samsung’s announcement earlier this month that the feature would come to more Galaxy A devices and affordable tablets too.

What Samsung devices are getting Circle to Search?

As SamMobile notes, it’s more than just Galaxy A devices. Some Galaxy Quantum releases, the Galaxy S21 FE, as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series have all picked up support alongside the August update. This represents bringing the feature to millions of users, estimated to be around 25 million altogether.

  • Galaxy A34
  • Galaxy A54
  • Galaxy A35
  • Galaxy A55
  • Galaxy Quantum 4
  • Galaxy S21 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

These join the past few generations of Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Z flagships which received Circle to Search alongside various Galaxy AI features over the past few months.

Google has continued to update Circle to Search over the past few months with new features including “About this image,” a translate shortcut, and most recently support for sharing directly to the system share menu.

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Circle to Search

Circle to Search

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications