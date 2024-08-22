Samsung just brought Google’s Circle to Search to a bunch of new Galaxy devices

After launching on just a handful of devices earlier this year, Google’s Circle to Search is now coming to several more Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets through recent updates.

Rolling out now, Samsung’s August 2023 update for Galaxy smartphones and tablets will bring, in some cases, support for Circle to Search. This follows Samsung’s announcement earlier this month that the feature would come to more Galaxy A devices and affordable tablets too.

What Samsung devices are getting Circle to Search?

As SamMobile notes, it’s more than just Galaxy A devices. Some Galaxy Quantum releases, the Galaxy S21 FE, as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series have all picked up support alongside the August update. This represents bringing the feature to millions of users, estimated to be around 25 million altogether.

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A54

Galaxy A35

Galaxy A55

Galaxy Quantum 4

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

These join the past few generations of Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Z flagships which received Circle to Search alongside various Galaxy AI features over the past few months.

Google has continued to update Circle to Search over the past few months with new features including “About this image,” a translate shortcut, and most recently support for sharing directly to the system share menu.

