Honor’s Magic V3 can fit a tiny apology to Z Fold users on the very thin hinge

Honor is expected to launch the world’s thinnest foldable in just a few days, so the company decided to print a tiny apology to Samsung users along the hinge of its own very thin folding phone.

Honor is not being subtle with this one, which makes the way for a pretty entertaining exchange if/when Samsung users acknowledge the action. According to an official release from Honor, the company partnered with UK micro-artist Graham Short to etch an incredibly small 166-word apology into the side of the Magic V3.

For reference, the Magic V3 is only 9.2mm thick when folded. Compare that to the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s 12.1 profile, and you will have a much thinner phone. It’s essentially a slab phone’s thickness, which is exactly where we want the foldable market to be.

The apology is obviously a way for the company to poke fun at Samsung and coerce Galaxy Z Fold users to give the Magic V3 a go. It also serves as a brag for the company, showcasing just how small the hinge is and that it can fit an entire formal apology in a space not bigger than an inch.

The apology reads:

Dear Samsung Galaxy Z Fold owners, we’re sorry. We know you were excited to buy a phone that folds in half and fits in your pocket, awkwardly. You were promised the future, a technical marvel, a world of boundless multitasking and performance. And now, you’re probably looking at the new HONOR Magic V3 and feeling a little… betrayed. Size matters, and we feel your pain. Like being tipped for a gold medal and then coming last in the race, the knowledge that a thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable exists is enough to make anyone question their choices. We get it. You were an early adopter, a pioneer bravely venturing into the uncharted territory of foldable screens with questionable durability. You deserve better. In fact, you deserve a gold medal. In all seriousness, we at HONOR are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing you the best possible foldable experience. We’re just saying… it’s okay to feel let down. We’d feel the same way.

The hand-etched apology will not appear on the company’s actual devices come global launch, though it would be a fun way for Honor to commit to the bit.

