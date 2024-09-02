 Skip to main content

OnePlus 13 could launch as soon as October

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 2 2024 - 6:45 am PT
According to a new report, OnePlus could move to the release date of the OnePlus 13 to as early as October, well ahead of expectations.

A new OnePlus flagship used to launch in the early months of each new year, but that date has slowly shifted back towards the end of the prior year. The OnePlus 12, for instance, made its debut in China in December 2023 before making its way to the global market in January.

But this year might move considerably more.

Digital Chat Station claims that OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus 13 in China as soon as October 2024, perhaps slipping closer to November. This could align with Qualcomm’s plans to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in October, as OnePlus’ yearly flagship is often one of the first to debut with the chip.

There’s no word on how this timing would affect the global launch of OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to launch with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a new design, and some camera upgrades as GSMArena points out.

