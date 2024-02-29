Qualcomm confirms Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 coming in October

MWC has produced a lot of buzz for the upcoming year’s worth of announcements from various companies. One such prospect is Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, the company confirmed would be coming in October.

Qualcomm and other chip manufacturers have started to shift focus to a more AI-friendly future. That means that most phones and devices released within the next few years will exponentially ramp up their capabilities in handling onboard AI processes.

Qualcomm has done well in developing SoCs with capable NPUs that give us a glimpse into what smartphones and other devices can handle. Of course, it isn’t perfect, and phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra show us that. AI is inherently limited right now, as limiting as the hardware that powers it.

According to a new post from Snapdragon UK’s Twitter/X account, CMO Don McGuire let some information slip regarding the company’s net SoC release. According to the video, Qualcomm will soon introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, powered by an Oryon CPU and an updated neural processing engine. It seems that the SoC will be announced sometime in October.

❗️Calling all Snapdragon Insiders…



CMO @donnymac is in Europe this week for #MWC24 and has a special message – and some secret intel – just for you 🕵 pic.twitter.com/RBsBvytRlo — Snapdragon UK (@Snapdragon_UK) February 28, 2024

None of this is groundbreaking, but it seems to be the first time we’ve heard anyone from the company mention the expected Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 by name. It also doesn’t come as a shock that the company is continuing innovation on the NPU front, as that’s what will be make or break for the company in the next few years.

We likely won’t have further details on the 8 Gen 4 until it gets closer to the October launch date. Even then, we won’t see devices until possibly a month or two after that.

