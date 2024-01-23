OnePlus 12 launches globally for $799

After launching in China late last year, the OnePlus 12 is now hitting the global scene and launching in the US soon for a slightly higher price than the previous model. Here’s what you should know.

Since we’ve already talked about the OnePlus 12, let’s just quickly summarize the device. The brand’s latest flagship has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 6.82-inch QHD+ display that hits 120Hz, and a peak brightness of a whopping 4,500 nits. The camera system, meanwhile, has a 50MP Sony Lytia sensor for its primary shooter backed up by a 64MP camera with a 3x periscope lens and a 48MP sensor for ultrawide shots.

There’s also a much bigger battery at 5,400 mAh, and a new charging option. Wired charging remains the fastest at up to 100W (80W in the United States), but wireless charging has returned. OnePlus will sell a 50W wireless charger on its store, but you can also just use any normal wireless charger at up to 15W.

Some key differences in the US include that there is no option for 24GB of RAM, and there’s also no white colorway. Aside from that, the global models are essentially identical to what launched in China last year.

Out of the box internationally, the OnePlus 12 runs OxygenOS based on Android 14. It’s a little bit cleaner than the full ColorOS skin that ships on the device in China, but you’ll find most of the same features here too. OnePlus is still committing to four years of major Android updates and five years of bi-monthly security updates, too.

The real news today is pricing and global availability.

In the United States, the OnePlus 12 will carry a starting price of $799 for its 12GB/256GB variant. The price moves up to $899 for the 16GB/512GB model. In Canada, those prices are $1,069 and $1,199, respectively.

Pre-orders for the OnePlus 12 open today at OnePlus.com, Amazon, and Best Buy, with devices available starting February 6.

OnePlus says that it will be selling devices in-store at Best Buy for the first time, too, and it is also offering a trade-in deal where any phone in any condition (broken, set on fire, anything) and OnePlus will give you $100 off. That deal will run for the entire lifetime of the OnePlus 12, too, but only on the brand’s online store. Best Buy will give you $100 off with carrier activation.

Pre-orders also automatically get the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model at all retailers, and OnePlus.com is also throwing in a free wireless charger.

Outside of the US, the OnePlus 12 will be available in early February in most countries, including India. Pricing for other regions follows:

India: Rs 64,999

Europe: €949

UK: £849.

OnePlus also today announced the OnePlus 12R, the global version of the OnePlus Ace 3. The more affordable device has nearly the same display, but runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, has lesser cameras, and a few other minor downgrades. It will launch in February for $499.

Our full reviews of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R will be coming soon.

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram