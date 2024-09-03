Gemini app rolling out file upload on Android, iOS

Following Live and more Extensions, the Gemini mobile app is rolling out support for file uploads instead of having to use gemini.google.com. This requires Gemini Advanced.

Once rolled out, the fullscreen Gemini app (vs. the floating overlay panel) adds a plus icon in the bottom-left corner. It appears next to the microphone and camera pill, while Gemini Live is at the other end.

A sheet slides up three options on Android: Upload a file, Upload from gallery (system photo picker), and Upload from Drive. The last option does not exist in Gemini (Google Search app) on iOS. It matches the options on gemini.google.com, with the following file types supported:

Plain text files: TXT

Document files: DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX

Documents created in Google Docs

Tabular data files: CSV, TSV

Spreadsheet files: XLS, XLSX

Spreadsheets created in Google Sheets

Be mindful of exceeding the context window:

Important: Up to 10 files can be uploaded at a time, and each file can be up to 100 MB.

With the advent of 1.5 Pro in May, Gemini Advanced gained document upload and data analysis (via spreadsheets) capabilities. However, it was only available using the web client.

We’re seeing mobile file uploads rolled out for Gemini Advanced subscribers on Android and iOS today.

