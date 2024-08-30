Free Gemini gets faster 1.5 Flash responses, Google Tasks Extension rolling out

Last month, the Gemini free tier was upgraded with 1.5 Flash and Google now says those responses are “up to 50% faster.”

These faster Gemini responses are due to “major latency improvements” that Google has made in recent weeks.

It joins other improvements like a 4x longer context window (32k tokens vs. 8k tokens with 1.0 Pro). Gemini 1.5 Flash was announced for developers in May, which is when Gemini Advanced was updated with 1.5 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Google Tasks Extension is starting to roll out beyond the Pixel 9 series. We’re seeing it listed as part of the Google Workspace Extension on devices like the Pixel 8, but it’s not yet widely rolled out to all users. Those that have Google Tasks on mobile do not see it on the web.

This is different from the pass-through Google Assistant integration, and the most interesting capability lets you take a photo of a checklist and have it added to Google Tasks. Other commands include:

Remind me on [date] at [time] to [task].

Remind me at [time] to call [name].

Add [task] in my to-dos

When does [movie name] come out? > Remind me 1 week before that to buy tickets for it.

What are my upcoming tasks?

What are my to-dos for [time, date]?

What are my tasks related to [topic, activity, event]?

What are the tasks I need to get done this week?

Change the date of [task name] task to [date].

Mark [task name] as done in Tasks.

Change the name of task [task name] to [task name].

Delete my tasks about [topic, activity, event].

Additionally, @OpenStax is the newest Gemini Extension on the web. It lets you “pull in trustworthy responses based on Rice University’s OpenStax educational resources. For example, you can prompt: “@OpenStax explain the concept of supply and demand” to get a “clear, concise explanation complete with links to relevant textbook content.”

Meanwhile, Gemini can now create interactive practice quizzes on everything from “biology to world history to pop culture trivia.” Gemini will ask one question at a time. These education updates join the Learning coach Gem announced earlier this week.