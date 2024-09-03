Our favorite Peak Design bags now come in ‘Coyote’ material made from recycled fishnets

Peak Design has long been a favorite travel and photography brand among tech users simply because they make bags that fit our needs so well. The Everyday Backpack and Small Tech Pouch now come in a new Coyote colorway made from recycled sailcloth material, and it’s gorgeous.

Why ‘favorite’?

Certain features are essential for anyone in the tech space – in the broadest sense. These include generic laptop/tablet pockets, general pockets for cables and odds and ends, and durable material that will last day to day.

Peak Design takes that idea to a different level, developing a bag that employs a proprietary packing and divider system. The system initially lends itself to photographers, but I’ve found that those dividers are helpful for almost every single item I pack, including batteries, chargers, clothes, etc.

Those dividers are removable, and doing so gives you a massive internal space that’s accessible not only through the top cover but also through two side access pockets. Those are essential for users who are on the go, allowing them to pull an item quickly and easily. The top pocket is the trademark of the bag, and it has a well-designed latch for simple security.

There are other design cues that are engineered thoughtfully throughout the bag. That includes elements like the side access internal pockets, side/top handles for multiple pickup points, and multiple latching points for external storage. Though the bag has been around for quite a while, Peak Design has recently developed some extra packing tools that prove useful when attached to the outside of the bag.

The company also announced a new smaller version of the Tech Pouch, which has quickly become one of our favorite accessories for general use and travel.

All said, Peak Design’s Everyday Backpack is a fantastic bag, and a good portion of the 9to5Google team uses it regularly.

A new, sustainable color/material

As noted, the Everyday backup lineup isn’t new. it’s been around since 2016 and has proven a popular choice. This year, the company has decided to refresh the lineup a little bit, among other big additions.

Peak Design announced a few days ago that a large portion of its lineup would come in a new color called “Coyote.” That new color is not only a fresh new hue but a new material called X-Pac’s VX-21 Ocean Edition shell fabric. The collaboration with X-PAC has produced a new fabric made completely from recycled fishing nets. The end result is a premium sailcloth material that feels and looks excellent.

Collaborations with Peak Design in the past have been limited in nature. However, the new Coyote colorway is a permanent addition to the company’s lineup, offering a more sustainable choice in material. The company prides itself on sustainability, and this new addition furthers that push.

We’ve been using a few bags in the Coyote color, and it has proven durable in our usage. It has a great look and feel to it, and I think it stands out much more than any other color Peak Design has utilized in the past.

The Coyote Everyday Backpack from Peak Design comes in at $299 for the 20L and $324 for the 30L variant. The Small Tech Pouch comes in at $54, though there is a bigger option in the new color. To add, most of Peak Design’s existing products have added this color as an option.