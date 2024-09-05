 Skip to main content

Samsung officially starts rolling out One UI 6.1.1 update to these Galaxy devices

Sep 5 2024
7 Comments

After launching on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 last month, Samsung is starting the rollout of One UI 6.1.1 to select Galaxy smartphones.

Announced today at IFA 2024 as a part of the company’s press conference, Samsung confirmed that One UI 6.1.1 is now rolling out to Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S24 series. The update has already been spotted rolling out in some regions with the September 2024 security patch in tow.

One UI 6.1.1 is still based on Android 14, and brings with it some new Galaxy AI features as well as system changes as well.

Some of the new AI features include “Listening Mode” in Interpreter, “Composer” for Chat Assist, and “Suggested Replies” from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 on select other devices such as the Galaxy S24 series. “PDF Overlay Translation” is being added to the Samsung Notes app alongside other improvements to Note Assist, while “Sketch to Image” can add additional content to an existing image based on a rough sketch.

One UI 6.1.1 debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

So far, Samsung has officially confirmed that around a dozen Galaxy devices will be updated to One UI 6.1.1 over the course of September.

Samsung Galaxy devices getting One UI 6.1.1

  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S24+
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5
  • Galaxy Tab S9
  • Galaxy Tab S9+
  • Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

One UI 6.1.1 starts rolling out to Galaxy devices in Korea today, September 5, while it will reach North America and Europe starting on September 9.

With this update now rolling out, Samsung’s One UI 7 update is likely to launch in beta very soon.

