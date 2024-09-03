 Skip to main content

Samsung appears to be pushing more Galaxy users to Google Messages

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 3 2024 - 5:35 am PT
7 Comments
Google Messages logo

After Samsung signaled its move away from its own Messages app over to Google Messages, the company is pushing more Galaxy users to Google’s app.

Starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung did away with its Samsung Messages app, no longer pre-installing the app on those new devices. That was an inevitable move after Samsung had already started using Google Messages as the default SMS app on Galaxy devices for the past few years, but both were still installed.

Now, Samsung appears to be pushing more Galaxy users to Google Messages.

Over the past couple of weeks, Samsung has been rolling out updates to some users which prompts an update to Google Messages. The update has been spotted on older devices such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, while some have noticed that it causes lost “starred” messages and even some entire conversations are missing after making the switch.

However, this is just a prompt, with Samsung Messages not being removed from the device.

We’re not sure how widely these updates are being rolled out, or if Samsung plans any more aggressive pushes towards Google Messages. If you’ve seen this prompt on your device, let us know in the comments below.

Thanks Jayson!

