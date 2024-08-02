Here’s everything Samsung is rumored to be changing in One UI 7, its Android 15 update

While its launch is said to be delayed, a recently detailed changelog claims to include all of the changes Samsung is set to make in its One UI 7 update on top of Android 15.

Technically, Samsung was supposed to launch its first Android 15 update by now. However, a lagging rollout of a preceding update is slowing things down a bit, but we’re still learning more about Samsung’s plans.

One UI 7 is expected to be a big update, with changes that include new icons, a split notification tray and Quick Settings, new homescreen and lockscreen optimizations, a clone of Apple’s “Dynamic Island,” and more. We’ve seen a lot of this through leaks, but now a reliable source is putting together a pretty extensive changelog of everything coming.

A since-deleted post from tipster Ice Universe (captured by Android Authority) offers an in-depth breakdown of Samsung’s plans for One UI 7. The new features and tweaks include (translated):

System application icons replaced

New background interface

New control area at the bottom of the lock screen

Adjustment of shortcut icons in the left and right corners of the lock screen

Pull-down shortcut bar and notification can be independent/merged

The pill in the upper left corner notification bar can control more apps

Added interruptible animation, optimized app opening and closing animation

curve

curve New battery icon and charging animation bar

New camera interface

Added 5G SMS messages

New notification pop-up and closing animation

Added unlock animation

New button touch and page return animation

Added a huge number of desktop widgets of various sizes

Added more lock screen widgets

Added large folders

As mentioned, we’ve seen quite a bit of this already, but some tidbits that have yet to appear in other leaks include the new “page return” animation, most of the new homescreen and lockscreen widgets, “large foldables,” and the “control area” on the lockscreen.

In a separate post, Ice says that the Gallery icon that’s leaked on multiple occasions is being changed.

Samsung is expected to launch its first beta for One UI 7 later on this month, but it’s unclear exactly when. Current estimates suggest it could be as soon as the third week of this month, suggesting it could be around August 19 or so.

