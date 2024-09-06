 Skip to main content

Samsung boosts Galaxy Watch and Buds trade-ins up to $350, adds $50 credits too

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Sep 6 2024 - 7:05 am PT
0 Comments

Samsung is running a very short sale that boosts trade-ins up to $350 for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Watch 7, and select Galaxy Buds models. The sale also brings back instant credit for any order on these devices.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is a great device, provided you like the general design style it brings and can swallow the high price tag. At its core, it’s the ultimate Wear OS active watch that is certainly equipped to handle a lot, thanks to a high 10ATM pressure resistance rating and saltwater-resistant coating.

The same notion goes for the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds are the most expensive, but they offer more features and a general edge over the Galaxy Buds 3. The Buds 3 take on a new design that looks familiar but brings a better experience to the series overall. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Buds 3 start at $249 and $179, respectively. The Galaxy Watch comes in at $649, while the Watch 7 will run you $379.

During Samsung’s very short flash sale – September 6-8 – the company is handing out instant credit to users who buy these devices. That means users will get a little extra money to buy accessories or put towards a different product, and depending on the item, you might get more credit.

Here are some of the values Samsung has assigned to the Galaxy Watch and Buds series during the sale:

On top of that, Samsung is also boosting trade-in credit when you return an old device. Samsung’s trade-in value are only ever acceptable during sale events like this one. Instead of offering $40 for your Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or 6 Classic when buying the Watch Ultra, Samsung will give you $350. It’s also a good opportunity to get a lot back on older watches like the Watch 3, which you can get $150 for.

As for the Galaxy Buds 3, Samsung is offering $100 for the Buds 2 Pro, which is better than the norm. Still, that gets you a $30 instant credit on top of $100 back for a $179 pair of earbuds. That’s not a bad move.

As mentioned, Samsung’s fall flash sale is going on now through September 8.

