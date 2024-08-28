Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ may be a ‘Special Edition’ instead, only 1.5mm thinner

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that was expected to be called the “Slim,” but it will apparently instead by a “Special Edition” – a fitting name seeing as it’s not all that much thinner.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the best foldable Samsung has released, but it’s also a tough sell in the face of rapidly improving competition. Other brands are offering bigger batteries, better displays, and thinner hardware than Samsung is, often at lower prices too.

It’s been reported for months now that Samsung is planning to respond to its competition with a variant on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that would be thinner and have a bigger display than the standard model. Now, we’re getting what appear to be firm details on that special release.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) says that the device we thought would be called the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” will instead be called the “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.”

The device will, as previously rumored, carry an 8-inch internal display, 6.5-inch outer display, and measure 10.6mm thick when folded up (4.9mm when open). The displays are marginally bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but the thickness, the core reason this device seems to exist, isn’t all that much different.

If this device truly is 10.6mm thick, that’s just 1.5mm thinner than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, and still 0.1mm thicker than Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s also 1.4mm thicker than the current record holder, the Honor Magic V3 (which launches globally soon).

Samsung is only expected to launch this “Special Edition” device in China and Korea, excluding other major markets including the United States. Pricing on the device is unknown, but expected to potentially be higher. It’s also expected to launch as soon as September.

