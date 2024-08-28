 Skip to main content

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ may be a ‘Special Edition’ instead, only 1.5mm thinner

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 28 2024 - 9:15 am PT
0 Comments

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that was expected to be called the “Slim,” but it will apparently instead by a “Special Edition” – a fitting name seeing as it’s not all that much thinner.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the best foldable Samsung has released, but it’s also a tough sell in the face of rapidly improving competition. Other brands are offering bigger batteries, better displays, and thinner hardware than Samsung is, often at lower prices too.

It’s been reported for months now that Samsung is planning to respond to its competition with a variant on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 that would be thinner and have a bigger display than the standard model. Now, we’re getting what appear to be firm details on that special release.

Evan Blass (@evleaks) says that the device we thought would be called the “Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim” will instead be called the “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.”

The device will, as previously rumored, carry an 8-inch internal display, 6.5-inch outer display, and measure 10.6mm thick when folded up (4.9mm when open). The displays are marginally bigger than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, but the thickness, the core reason this device seems to exist, isn’t all that much different.

If this device truly is 10.6mm thick, that’s just 1.5mm thinner than the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6, and still 0.1mm thicker than Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It’s also 1.4mm thicker than the current record holder, the Honor Magic V3 (which launches globally soon).

Samsung is only expected to launch this “Special Edition” device in China and Korea, excluding other major markets including the United States. Pricing on the device is unknown, but expected to potentially be higher. It’s also expected to launch as soon as September.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications