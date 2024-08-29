 Skip to main content

Samsung may bring the 200MP camera Galaxy Z Fold 6 should have had to the ‘Special Edition’

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 29 2024 - 8:15 am PT
0 Comments

According to new reports, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold “Special Edition” will bring the long-awaited camera upgrade that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lacked.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” as it’s been called is now expected to launch as the “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.” The device, which is primarily focused on being thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, was also tipped to include a camera upgrade from the inner under-display selfie camera.

Apparently, though, it might also include a long-overdue upgrade to the rear cameras.

Evan Blass shared an image on Twitter/X (the account is currently private) hinting that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might deliver a 200MP main camera. This was previously rumored when this device was though to come as an “Ultra” variant of the main Fold 6.

It’s unclear if Samsung will also be upgrading the telephoto and ultrawide cameras on the “Special Edition.”

This is a long-awaited and overdue upgrade for Samsung’s flagship foldable. Every generation of the company’s book-style foldable has shipped with a camera that’s lesser than the main “Ultra” flagship Galaxy S device. The current Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 50MP main camera, down from the 200MP sensor used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s been a common complaint for years given the massive price increase that comes with buying a Galaxy Z Fold device. That said, the reasoning generally boils down to trying to fit that hardware within a foldable. But if Samsung manages to do that on an even thinner version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there’s no excuse remaining for it to be left out in next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications