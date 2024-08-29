Samsung may bring the 200MP camera Galaxy Z Fold 6 should have had to the ‘Special Edition’

According to new reports, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold “Special Edition” will bring the long-awaited camera upgrade that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 lacked.

The upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” as it’s been called is now expected to launch as the “Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition.” The device, which is primarily focused on being thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, was also tipped to include a camera upgrade from the inner under-display selfie camera.

Apparently, though, it might also include a long-overdue upgrade to the rear cameras.

Evan Blass shared an image on Twitter/X (the account is currently private) hinting that the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition might deliver a 200MP main camera. This was previously rumored when this device was though to come as an “Ultra” variant of the main Fold 6.

It’s unclear if Samsung will also be upgrading the telephoto and ultrawide cameras on the “Special Edition.”

This is a long-awaited and overdue upgrade for Samsung’s flagship foldable. Every generation of the company’s book-style foldable has shipped with a camera that’s lesser than the main “Ultra” flagship Galaxy S device. The current Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 50MP main camera, down from the 200MP sensor used in the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s been a common complaint for years given the massive price increase that comes with buying a Galaxy Z Fold device. That said, the reasoning generally boils down to trying to fit that hardware within a foldable. But if Samsung manages to do that on an even thinner version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, there’s no excuse remaining for it to be left out in next year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7.

