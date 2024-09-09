Google Pixel Watch 3 Review: Third time’s the charm, no matter the size

Google’s Pixel Watch series has always had a solid foundation, but it’s taken a while to find its footing. With the new Pixel Watch 3, Google is delivering a long-awaited hardware upgrade, welcome software improvements, and more. True to the expression, third time’s the charm.

Hardware |

The larger Pixel Watch is here, and it was worth the wait

From a hardware perspective alone, the Pixel Watch 3 hasn’t changed much. It runs on the same Qualcomm chipset inside, has the same aluminum build as Pixel Watch 2, and the design hasn’t changed either. But there’s literally a whole second half to it.

The Pixel Watch 3 finally delivers on the long-awaited larger size option, with a 45mm option joining the existing 41mm size. This is the size option I’ve been primarily using over the past couple of weeks, and it’s been an absolute delight.

The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 is not drastically larger than the existing size, but it’s big enough to be the “right” size for people who weren’t satisfied with the smaller 41mm size. I’ve also found that the various curves of the Pixel Watch design have done a great job of making the size feel smaller than it is on the wrist itself. I’ve really come to prefer smaller smartwatches since switching to the Pixel Watch series, with options like the Galaxy Watch 5 (and 6 and 7) feeling too big to me, but the larger Pixel Watch 3 really nails it when it comes to adding size without overdoing it. The bigger display leaves more room for apps, more room for text, and has overall better utility.

And not much changes with this size either. The battery is a little bigger (more on that later), and the charger is the same too.

The biggest negative to the bigger size is the band situation. Google is still using its proprietary band connector here, of course, but it’s now split into two sizes. You can’t use 41mm Pixel Watch bands on the 45mm size. That was probably inevitable, but it’s a shame. It means that a lot of great first-party and third-party bands simply won’t work with the larger size. This alone will keep me using the 41mm size in the long-term.

One of the other new additions with this bigger size is a new “Hazel” finish. The casing picks up a grey-green color with a matte finish which looks excellent. The green tint is just subtle enough to where I don’t fear this color not working with other band options, something I take issue with on Samsung’s otherwise fun Galaxy Watch color options.

The same repairability dilemma

Annoyingly, one problem Google continues to leave unsolved on its third-generation Pixel Watch is repairability.

Put simply, there is none.

If you break your Pixel Watch 3’s display, or the battery fails, Google can only replace the device. Repairs aren’t offered in any capacity. I can’t help but feel that just leaves the device like e-waste waiting to happen, which is negative point in the face of Google’s increasing environmental efforts.

It’s also frustrating given the fact that Google is still using Gorilla Glass for the display cover. Gorilla Glass is great for a smartphone, but a smartwatch is exposed to different kinds of damage. My Pixel Watch 2 held up surprisingly well over a year of use, but scratches are all too common on smartwatches using normal glass. And it’s frustrating when the cheaper Galaxy Watch 7 and OnePlus Watch 2R both use sapphire glass instead.

Continuing to dial in the formula

That downside out of the way, the rest of the Pixel Watch 3 hardware continues to refine the formula Google started on a couple of years ago. The display underneath that glass is noticeably better. It’s very bright outdoors, but feels about the same in indoor or dim conditions. Later at night, it’s also a bit dimmer that the previous model, which is appreciated! And the reduced bezel size is a treat on the smaller 41mm size.

Even the AOD is quite bright outdoors now

Google’s haptics carry over from the Pixel Watch 2, and they’re excellent. The various taps and vibrations you feel throughout using the Pixel Watch 3 are clear and concise, not annoying buzzes like on many other smartwatches.

And on the band situation, I’m disappointed to see Google lessening its first-party options, but third-party bands are only becoming more and more prevalent nowadays.

There’s also the long-awaited support for automatically turning on “Bedtime” mode when you fall asleep, something I’ve regularly wished for on prior generations.

Software |

Truly a Google & Fitbit smartwatch

The Pixel Watch experience has always been a delight because it’s clean, fluid, and easy to use. That hasn’t changed at all on the Pixel Watch 3.

Google’s Wear OS 5 update feels just like what you’ve seen or maybe even used on past iterations of the Pixel Watch. It’s marginally more fluid, I think, versus Watch 2, but to a minimal degree. That’s to say that everything is fast and smooth throughout, whether it’s an app or the OS itself.

Speaking of apps, that’s where many of the upgrades on Pixel Watch 3 lie.

There are major improvements to the Google Home app. You can now control Google TV devices, watch a live feed from a Nest camera, and control a lot more devices without even opening the app thanks to expanded Wear OS tiles. This is all wonderful, though the only thing I’ve used in-depth in my time with Pixel Watch 3 thus far has been the live video from Nest cameras. It’s incredibly convenient to get a notification, which has a direct shortcut for the live feed, and just immediately jump into viewing it. This works impressively quickly too (assuming your Nest camera has a fast enough internet connection).

Another useful new addition is Pixel Recorder, which works quite well. The app is simply laid out and works impressively quickly from its Wear OS tile. It’s a handy option for quick voice notes, but I wouldn’t rely on it for anything more given the microphone is inherently not in an ideal location.

Google’s little taste of Gemini on the Pixel Watch 3 is “Ask to hold” in the phone app, which can use the AI to ask a caller to give you a few extra moments to actually pick up the call. Absolutely brilliant smartwatch feature.

The Pixel Camera app is also considerably more capable now, able to control photo and video, and having better controls across the board. I’ve never been a big fan of capture controls from my watch, mostly because the app was always so slow. But now, it’s fast and actually intuitive to use. It’s rather impressive how useful this app has become, and I’m actually inclined to try to use it more. The bigger screen of the 45mm model makes this app even better too.

One of my favorite added features uses a combination of software and hardware. “Watch Unlock” makes it easily possible to unlock your connected smartphone just by having it near your Pixel Watch 3. This was already possible on previous models, but it works better this year thanks to the addition of UWB. Alongside Pixel “Pro” devices, this makes unlocking seamless and, more importantly, reliable. I often found that the Bluetooth-based system could be just a little temperamental, but this time around it’s absolutely flawless.

Google’s continued work on its Wear OS app and feature suite make this smartwatch feel like it’s really a Google smartwatch, a Google experience, not just a smartwatch Google happens to sell.

Then, of course, there are plenty of Fitbit upgrades.

Fitbit app on Pixel Watch 3 (45mm)

One of those is “Morning Brief,” a notification that arrives each morning and can go over your sleep from the night before and offer some recommendations for what you can handle in the day ahead based on historical data. It’s a useful addition, but one that was a little frustrating for me. Over the past couple of years on Pixel Watch, I’ve developed a habit of putting my watch on the charger immediately after I wake up, giving it time to refill the battery before I start my day. With that habit, I basically always miss out on seeing Morning Brief. And, because it’s a simple notification, you can’t get back to it. Once you’ve opened it or once it times out, it’s gone for the day. It’s also not all that useful, in my experience, if you don’t wear the watch to sleep.

There are further additions for workout tracking too, all surrounding running workouts. This is something that I’m far from the right person to talk about, so I’d recommend checking out Abner Li’s review of the 41mm Pixel Watch 3 for more on that.

Last year the Pixel Watch 2 was the tipping point for this form factor being a real Fitbit smartwatch, with this new generation only doubling down on that. Good news, seeing as more Fitbit smartwatches aren’t coming.

Another note on software comes with watchfaces, which are updated this year. There are a few new and updated faces, Active, Track, and Field. These can all take advantage of the added screen real estate on the 45mm size. These can show more “Arc” style complications, in some cases even within the watch face rather than just at the edges. The bigger display literally leaves more space for the software to work with. If you like an info-dense watch face, you’ll probably love this. Personally, I almost found that there were too many options for data to be added, to the point where I left complication slots blank instead. But that’s probably for the best! Better to have more options than not enough.

‘Field’ and ‘Active’ watch faces

Wear OS 5 does restrict some older watch faces, meaning they won’t be compatible with Pixel Watch 3, but it does that for the sake of battery life and performance.

Battery Life |

Bigger battery, better battery life

The first-generation Pixel Watch suffered from exceedingly poor battery life, something that the sequel fixed. The Pixel Watch 2 largely solved this problem until later software updates hurt endurance a bit, but the Pixel Watch 3 takes things up a notch.

Using the same chipset, Wear OS 5 brings a few more power efficiency improvements. These aren’t noticeable throughout actual usage, but they add up to better overall battery life. At least slightly, on the 41mm model. I’ve noticed the 41mm model, in the short period of time I’ve used it, lasts just a bit longer compared to the Pixel Watch 2 when it launched, meaning a huge upgrade over what the Watch 2’s battery has turned into over time. I’m easily ending my day with 40-50% left over (with AOD on), which keeps it a 1-day smartwatch, but with plenty of cushion.

This is only made better by the endurance of the larger Pixel Watch 3 (45mm), which is easily a 1.5-2-day smartwatch. Even with always-on display (AOD) turned on, I’ve been getting at least 36 hours of use out of this smartwatch. A full day of use without GPS-tracking workouts generally ends at around 50-60% battery remaining. Overnight sleep tracking tends to be under 10% thanks to the new automatic “Bedtime” mode, an overdue and welcome addition.

Charging is marginally faster, but this is offset by the extended battery life. I’ve found that my morning habit of tossing the watch on the charger is actually overkill when it comes to topping off the battery, at least on the 45mm size. The 30 or so minutes it sits there each day is much more than enough to refill it. In my book, that’s as ideal as smartwatch battery life can get.

Final Thoughts |

If you were waiting, now’s finally the time

I’ve been a huge fan of the Pixel Watch since the first generation. Google’s implementation of a simple, thoughtful smartwatch experience combined with Fitbit’s capable, but not overwhelming fitness setup just struck a chord with me. But there were obvious downsides before. The first generation had terrible battery life. The second generation was excellent, but lacked a modern look due to its large bezels. And in both cases, many clamored for a larger size option.

The Pixel Watch 3, finally, offers an experience that’s largely “right.”

It’s obviously not a perfect product, but Google’s smartwatch is easily now competing with the best in the game. No matter which size you opt for, the Pixel Watch 3 is just a stellar choice for a smartwatch to pair with your Android phone, especially because, unlike its biggest competitor in the Galaxy Watch series, the vast majority of its features work regardless of what phone you’re paired to.

If you’ve been tempted by the Pixel Watch in the past, but held off for various reasons, now is the time to try it.

Which model should you buy? The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 puts up a compelling offer, with great battery life and a screen that’s not just bigger, but useful. For me, though, I’ll be sticking back with the 41mm size that I’ve come to love, the slimmer bezels make it feel like a solid upgrade, and it means I get to continue using the bands I’ve collected over the past two years.

Where to buy the Pixel Watch 3

Pixel Watch 3 starts at $349 for the 41mm size and $399 for the 45mm size. Both have LTE options for an extra $100 which, as of September, includes 2 years of free service through Google Fi (which works no matter what carrier you use).

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram