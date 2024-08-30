Here’s where you can still buy the Pixel Watch bands that Google has stopped selling

With the launch of Pixel Watch 3, Google is also shuffling its Pixel Watch band lineup, with some of the best color options going away. However, you can still buy them, for now, elsewhere.

As we first reported earlier this month, Google has stopped selling some colors of the default “Active Band” for the Pixel Watch following the debut of Pixel Watch 3. These include:

Bay

Lemongrass

Charcoal

The removed colors are already gone at the Google Store, and also aren’t being made available at all for the new 45mm size of the Pixel Watch 3. But if you’re sticking with a Pixel Watch 2 or going for the 41mm Pixel Watch 3, you can still get these colors.

Amazon is still selling the Bay blue Pixel Watch band in both “Small” and “Large” varieties, and for even less than the Google Store was. The Charcoal band is also available and comes with both size options, though stock is running low. You can also still get Lemongrass and even the older pure-white Chalk through Amazon.

These are all exclusive to the 41mm size, though, as the 45mm size will only get new releases from Google.

Charcoal Bay Lemongrass Chalk

