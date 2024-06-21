 Skip to main content

Some Pixel Watch and Watch 2 users reporting battery drain following latest updates

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 21 2024 - 8:25 am PT
0 Comments

While the first Pixel Watch was notorious for poor battery life, its sequel largely solved the problem. However, following recent updates, battery life on Pixel Watch seems to be taking a hit.

Across Reddit and Google’s forums, there are growing reports of Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 owners noticing that their battery life has been worse especially since installing the June 2024 update. Google started rolling out that update on June 11.

Those affected have noticed that their smartwatches are draining far more quickly, with some users saying they’re seeing the watch run dry by mid-day. Some have found that a restart or reset helps.

Battery issues with Pixel Watch and Watch 2 haven’t been uncommon following updates, though, but this latest round of issues seems to be more widespread than it has been compared to other updates so far this year.

Just last week we asked the 9to5Google community how their Pixel Watch 2 units have been aging, noting in the post that we’ve noticed some worsening battery life on our end. Our Jordan Floyd also brought up that the latest updates have been affecting the battery life on his Watch 2 as well. But it’s still not a universal experience for everyone.

Hopefully, if this becomes widespread enough, Google will be able to patch battery life up through a future Pixel Watch update.

What about you? Have you noticed any battery life issues on Pixel Watch or Watch 2?

More on Pixel Watch:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch
Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing