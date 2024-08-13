Google offering two years of free data with Pixel Watch 3 LTE

Google’s new Pixel Watch 3 is coming with a nice perk for LTE buyers, with each model getting two years of free LTE data with purchase.

Through the Google Store, Pixel Watch 3 buyers can get two free years of LTE data for their smartwatch at no added cost. It’s included in the $100 price jump of the LTE model itself.

Google provides this service to both 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3 models through Google Fi Wireless. This won’t support voice calls, but can sync Google Messages from your other device even if you’re not a Google Fi subscriber. This doesn’t seem to directly be a pre-order offer, notably, as Google says it is valid “while posted” on the Store. On previous models, Google has temporarily offered this same deal, but this is the first time it’s been available at launch.

Google explains:

Get 2 years of data for your smartwatch on us when you buy any Pixel Watch 3 (4G LTE). Data from Google Fi Wireless to power your messaging, navigation, and music on the go. One Google Fi Wireless data offer per purchase of Pixel Watch 3 41mm with 4G LTE or Pixel Watch 3 45mm with 4G LTE. Texting at no extra cost, but requires an active wireless phone plan.

The offer is US only and also applies to only the person who first sets up the device. If it is sold to someone else, the offer ends. It also goes away if you sign up for another carrier service plan and is only valid from the Google Store.

Data is also capped at 1GB per month (only 500 MB at full speed, the rest limited to 256kbps).

The Pixel Watch 3 is now available for pre-order with LTE models starting at $449.

