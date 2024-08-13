 Skip to main content

Google offering two years of free data with Pixel Watch 3 LTE

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Aug 13 2024 - 2:10 pm PT
0 Comments

Google’s new Pixel Watch 3 is coming with a nice perk for LTE buyers, with each model getting two years of free LTE data with purchase.

Through the Google Store, Pixel Watch 3 buyers can get two free years of LTE data for their smartwatch at no added cost. It’s included in the $100 price jump of the LTE model itself.

Google provides this service to both 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3 models through Google Fi Wireless. This won’t support voice calls, but can sync Google Messages from your other device even if you’re not a Google Fi subscriber. This doesn’t seem to directly be a pre-order offer, notably, as Google says it is valid “while posted” on the Store. On previous models, Google has temporarily offered this same deal, but this is the first time it’s been available at launch.

Google explains:

Get 2 years of data for your smartwatch on us when you buy any Pixel Watch 3 (4G LTE). Data from Google Fi Wireless to power your messaging, navigation, and music on the go. One Google Fi Wireless data offer per purchase of Pixel Watch 3 41mm with 4G LTE or Pixel Watch 3 45mm with 4G LTE. Texting at no extra cost, but requires an active wireless phone plan.

The offer is US only and also applies to only the person who first sets up the device. If it is sold to someone else, the offer ends. It also goes away if you sign up for another carrier service plan and is only valid from the Google Store.

Data is also capped at 1GB per month (only 500 MB at full speed, the rest limited to 256kbps).

The Pixel Watch 3 is now available for pre-order with LTE models starting at $449.

More on Pixel Watch 3:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications