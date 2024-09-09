 Skip to main content

OnePlus 13 officially launches ‘next month’ with ‘unprecedented’ Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 performance

OnePlus has confirmed that its next flagship, the OnePlus 13, is launching in October and will have “unprecedented” performance courtesy of Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

Through a post on Weibo, OnePlus China President Louis Lee has confirmed that the company’s next flagship, expected to be called the OnePlus 13, will be “released next month.” That aligns with another recent rumor, with OnePlus moving up its schedule considerably. OnePlus 12 first made its debut in China in December before expanding globally a couple of months later. It’s very likely the same release schedule will stay in place this year.

Beyond that, though, the post mainly focuses on what’s inside of the device.

Lee explains that the “latest generation” of chips from Qualcomm inside of the OnePlus 13, expected to be called Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, will deliver “epoch-making” performance. In other words, it will start a new era for mobile phone chips, Lee believes. He says that the new chip uses a “self-developed dual-core architecture” that brings a “comprehensive leap” in performance that is “unprecedented” in OnePlus devices.

He also teases that there will be “exclusive experiences” on OnePlus devices using this chip.

Qualcomm has previously announced that its next mobile chip will be launching in late October, specifically on October 24.

