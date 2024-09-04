OnePlus Open sequel is reportedly thinner than Pixel 9 Pro Fold, maybe Magic V3 too

According to a new rumor, the upcoming OnePlus Open sequel will somehow squeeze a massive battery into a foldable that’s even thinner than the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In a post on Weibo, Digital Chat Station says that the upcoming sequel to the OnePlus Open (and the Oppo Find N3) will apparently be “9.xmm” thick, confirming that the device would be under 10mm in thickness. That’d be a step up over the existing hardware, which measures 11.5mm thick, and also thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, currently the thinnest foldable in markets such as the United States.

Through a follow-up comment (via Android Authority), it’s also mentioned that the device will be “record-breaking” in its thinness, implying that it could be thinner than anything else. That would mean somehow beating the 9.2mm profile of the Honor Magic V3 (which is being launched globally soon).

That’d be impressive given the rumors surrounding this device. OnePlus and Oppo’s next foldable is reportedly set to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, improve water resistance, improve on the existing, already great cameras, and somehow squeeze a 6,000 mAh battery into the device.

The next OnePlus Open (and the Find N5) is expected to launch in early 2025.

