Android Auto is broken for Pixel 9 users on Android 15 Beta

Running beta software is always opening the door to random bugs, and one of those seems to be leaving Android Auto partially broken as some Google Pixel 9 owners have found.

The Android 15 beta has been ongoing for a while now, but it seems the last few updates haven’t been playing all that nicely with Android Auto. Users across Reddit and Google’s Issue Tracker have noted recently that Android Auto no longer works with the Android 15 Beta on Pixel, specifically on the new Pixel 9 series.

Users on Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL report that, whether wired or wireless, Android Auto simply fails to work, disconnecting or failing after a few seconds or minutes.

This isn’t happening on the stable Android 14 release that the Pixel 9 series ships with, and only appears to be caused by the latest Android 15 beta updates. Reverting back to Android 14 should solve the problem (though that will require a factory reset).

Google will likely have this problem sorted by the time Android 15 rolls out to the Pixel 9 series in October, but it’s a good reminder not to use beta software, even if it’s nearly finished, on your main device.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram