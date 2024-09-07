Motorola MA1 will return as the wireless Android Auto adapter isn’t discontinued yet

The Motorola MA1 is one of the best wireless Android Auto adapters, but it’s been out of stock on Amazon lately alongside some fire sales. However, the adapter isn’t being discontinued just yet.

Last week we reported that the Motorola MA1 had suddenly vanished from Amazon, no longer being available for purchase or through search results. It’s still not back, unfortunately, but new details have arrived.

Speaking to 9to5Google, the team working on Motorola MA1 – reminder: Motorola MA1 isn’t actually made by Motorola itself – has confirmed that the product is not being discontinued, at least not yet. The lack of stock on Amazon currently was attributed to a “new marketing campaign” that’s ongoing.

It does certainly still seem like a new model could be around the corner, as we’ve seen more and more sales lately, including one at Target that we previously noted where the device was being sold for roughly half off.

Meanwhile, AAWireless continues to be an alternative through Amazon as we wait on MA1 stock to return, and AAWireless 2 is also set to launch fairly soon.

