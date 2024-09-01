Android Auto preparing Gemini Live support and ‘local media’ controls alongside radio

Google appears to be working on a couple of new Android Auto features, with further support for “local media” from your car continuing to be developed alongside hints that Gemini Live may be supported in the car.

As we first reported in July, Google is working on support for controlling your car’s radio through Android Auto directly. Since then, Google has continued to work on this functionality.

Android Auto 12.7 hints at support for adding and removing “Favorite” stations through an app on Android Auto, while the latest Android Auto 12.8 beta adds information about using “Car Local Media” through Auto.

<string name=”radio_add_favorite_label”>Add</string>

<string name=”radio_node_favorites_display_name”>Favorites</string>

<string name=”radio_remove_favorite_label”>Remove</string>

<string name=”car_local_media_service_label”>Car Local Media</string>

Beyond that, these recent updates have also added icons for both the radio and local media playback, as pictured below.

None of these options have actually gone live yet, though.

Further, Google also appears to be preparing support for Gemini Live support on Android Auto. A new string directly references a codename associated with Gemini and the ability to “start conversation,” but it’s also not yet live. Some of the added assets also include the “star” used for Gemini, and Android Authority noted some further references as well.

<string name=”gearhead_assistant_action_kitt_live_query”>Start conversation</string>

“Kitt_live” has been used previously be Google in relation to Gemini Live. Long before that, Google used “kitt” regarding in-car always-listening voice functionality. Gemini Live made its debut earlier this month alongside the Pixel 9 series, and is rolling out to Android users in English with Gemini Advanced.

It’s unclear when Google intends to roll out either of these options, but with continued issues with Google Assistant on Android Auto, it’s not surprising that a Gemini upgrade is in the works.

More on Android Auto:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram