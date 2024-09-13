How the Gemini Google Calendar Extension works

In addition to Keep and Tasks, Google announced a Calendar Gemini Extension earlier this year, and we now have more details about what it can do.

A new support document says Google is “gradually releasing these features, so it might not be available to you just yet.” The rollout is starting in English and only works “with events in your default calendar.” Unlike Keep and Tasks, which first launched on the Pixel 9 series, we’re not yet seeing this on mobile or desktop devices we checked today.

The Google Calendar Gemini Extension, which is part of the broader one for Google Workspace, will let you create, edit, cancel, and find events conversationally:

Create an event for [time] on [day, date] to [activity, task].

Create an event for [event description] at [time] on [day, date], add a description saying [event details].

Add [event name] to my calendar on [day] at [time] and add a description saying [reminder, details].

The flagship example at I/O and Made by Google 2024 involved taking a picture of a “concert flyer with dates and locations,” and then appending “Check my calendar and see if I’m free for the concert in [location] this year.” There’s also:

Show me the email that [sender name] sent about [event, activity]. After Gemini’s response: Add the event to my calendar.

Create an itinerary for a 1-day trip in San Francisco with times. After Gemini’s response: Add them to my calendar

<Copy and paste event details from a doc or Gmail> Add these to my calendar.



If you need to change a detail after you just created an event, Gemini accepts: “The event is actually on [new day]. Can you change that?” You cannot edit location, description, and other event details. Other conversational adjustments include:

Reschedule [event name, event description] on [day] to [new day] [new time].

On my calendar, can you change the name of [event name] to [new event name].

When’s my last meeting today with [name]? After Gemini’s response: Change it to [new time].



Finally, you can cancel events using Gemini:

Cancel my next meeting with [name].

[Event name, event description] on [day] was canceled. Remove it from my calendar.

In terms of search, there’s the ability to find events based on specific details:

When was the last time I met with [name]?

When is my next meeting with [name]?

When is my meeting about [meeting description]?

Where is [event] tonight?

If you know the day or have a date range:

What’s on my calendar today?

When’s my first meeting tomorrow?

How many meetings do I have today?

What am I doing this weekend?