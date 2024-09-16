Deals: OnePlus 12R + FREE OnePlus Buds 3 $150 off, new ASUS Snapdragon X Plus Copilot+ PC, microSD cards, more

Today we are kicking the week off with a solid offer on the 2024 OnePlus 12R smartphone that will net you $50 in savings and a FREE pair of OnePlus Buds 3 – this is effectively like saving $150. From there it’s over to the notebook category with the brand new ASUS Snapdragon X Plus Copilot+ PC with the 3K 120Hz OLED now at a new all-time low from $750 and joined by a price drop on the higher-end 12-core model. We also spotted one of the best prices of the year on Samsung’s 128GB PRO Plus microSD card at $13 alongside up to $120 in savings on Samsung Galaxy Watch models, and much more. Check it all out down below.

While we did see the OnePlus 12R at $50 less a little over 2 weeks ago, the brand is now knocking $50 off the sticker price and throwing in a FREE pair of OnePlus Buds 3. Last time we saw this one starting at $400, or $100 off, but with today’s deal you’re looking a straight up $50 price drop with a FREE pair of $100 earbuds thrown in at $449.99 shipped for $150 in savings. This offers an effective value on par with the 2-day deal we saw on Prime Day back in July.

Today’s cash deal is matched at Amazon, but you won’t get the free earbuds taking that route right now. Simply head over to the official OnePlus listing page here, choose your phone’s color and storage capacity, and then just below that you can claim your free pair of buds.

New ASUS Snapdragon X Plus Copilot+ PC with 3K 120Hz OLED just hit the $750 low ($150 off), X Elite model at $955

ASUS debuted a relatively affordable model of its Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Qualcomm’s brand new octa-core Snapdragon X Plus chip just a few days back with a $900 price tag. This new laptop already has a solid $150 discount at Best Buy and is now down to $749.99 shipped. The new Vivobook S 15 shares a lot of specs with the 12-core X Elite model, meaning you get the same 120Hz 3K OLED panel, a 70Wh battery, and more. The 12-core Vivobook S 15 is also discounted to $955 with a 27% discount on its $1,300 price. Head below for more details.

This new Vivobook S 15 is the first Copilot+ PC to hit the shelves carrying Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon X Plus chip. The new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, in case you are wondering, is just as performant as the 10-core and 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip in single-core tests, and it also offers the same 45 TOPS of AI performance with its NPU. It does have a weaker GPU, but don’t let that stop you from picking it for general productivity and day-to-day tasks.

Samsung’s 128GB 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD card with reader now just $13 (Up to 62% off)

We are now tracking a deal that drops Samsung’s 128GB PRO Plus microSD card to $12.99 Prime shipped. Folks without Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth over $35 in the cart. Samsung is also matching the price of this SD card today with the USB reader at its online store. It has fetched as much as $34 in recent months on Amazon and today’s 62% discount knocks it down to a price that matches its previous all-time low from November last year. This microSD card comes with a USB reader and you’ll find more details about it below.

Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD card is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities, all of which offer transfer speeds of up to 180MB/s. This is among the fastest SD cards on the market and is compatible with a variety of devices including smartphones, gaming handhelds, cameras, and more.

Samsung’s regularly $400 all-black Galaxy Watch 6 Classic just dropped to $280 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in a stealthy black case and band down at $279.99 shipped. This is a regularly $400 configuration that is now seeing a deep 30% or $120 price drop today. Samsung is selling this one marked down at $310 right now for comparison’s sake. While we did recently feature a seriously fantastic and short-lived offer on the larger 47mm model for $200, the more popular 43mm models rarely see deals as deep and I might suggest the 47mm model is a far less universal sizing option on most wrists.

It’s not the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 those start at $300 right now in the smallest 40mm size and $308 for the 44mm, but as I have said in the past, the series 6 Classic model still has a place in the lineup if you ask me. Its rotatable bezel with the coin-etched detailing is still the prettiest Galaxy Watch out there in my opinion.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with 44-hr. battery and ANC hit $50 all-time low (38% off)

Alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus Watch 2, the official site is also now offering the lowest price we have tracked on its 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro down at $49.99 shipped. This is regularly $80 set of wireless earbuds that are seeing a solid $30 price drop to land at $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since they debuted a couple months ago in the US.

Now available at the discounted price in both the Soft Jade and Starry Black colorways, these are the most affordable wireless set in the brand’s current stable of offerings that can, if you ask me, accurately be described as entry-level buds with a notable feature set.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro provide up to 44 hours of listening time with a 10-minute fast charging adding an additional 11 hours into the mix alongside 12.4mm Titanized diaphragms to pound out the brand’s Basswave 2.0 low-end enhancement.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]