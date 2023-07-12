 Skip to main content

The Roku Channel is now available on Google TV and Android TV

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 12 2023 - 6:00 am PT
5 Comments
roku channel google tv

Starting today, The Roku Channel is coming to Google TV and Android TV devices as a free app.

The Roku Channel has been a part of Roku devices for quite a long time and has, in recent years, doubled down on its free content offerings. Roku owners are able to stream ad-supported content and even Roku originals such as “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which it released last year.

Roku explains:

The Roku Channel brings you everything you could want to watch for free. With programming lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs, exclusive Roku Originals like “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Die Hart,” and “The Great American Baking Show,” and over 350 free live linear television channels offering everything from news, sports, entertainment, Spanish language programming and more, Roku Channel offers something to fit your every streaming mood.  

Originally, that library was only available on Roku devices, but it’s expanded over time to include the web and select competing smart TV platforms such as Fire TV and Samsung TVs. But, starting today, The Roku Channel is coming to Google TV and Android TV.

Through a new Android TV OS app, The Roku Channel is on the Google Play Store for download on devices such as the Chromecast with Google TV as well as TV sets from TCL, Hisense, and other brands. The app requires no sign-up and no subscription.

More on Google TV:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Android TV

Android TV

Android TV is a version of the Android platform …
Google TV

Google TV
Roku

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.