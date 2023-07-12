The Roku Channel is now available on Google TV and Android TV

Starting today, The Roku Channel is coming to Google TV and Android TV devices as a free app.

The Roku Channel has been a part of Roku devices for quite a long time and has, in recent years, doubled down on its free content offerings. Roku owners are able to stream ad-supported content and even Roku originals such as “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which it released last year.

Roku explains:

The Roku Channel brings you everything you could want to watch for free. With programming lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs, exclusive Roku Originals like “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story,” “Die Hart,” and “The Great American Baking Show,” and over 350 free live linear television channels offering everything from news, sports, entertainment, Spanish language programming and more, Roku Channel offers something to fit your every streaming mood.

Originally, that library was only available on Roku devices, but it’s expanded over time to include the web and select competing smart TV platforms such as Fire TV and Samsung TVs. But, starting today, The Roku Channel is coming to Google TV and Android TV.

Through a new Android TV OS app, The Roku Channel is on the Google Play Store for download on devices such as the Chromecast with Google TV as well as TV sets from TCL, Hisense, and other brands. The app requires no sign-up and no subscription.

More on Google TV: