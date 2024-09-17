Deals: Unlocked Google Pixel 8a $100 off, Galaxy Tab S9+ $300 off, Google’s magnetic Pixel Watch Fast Charging Cable, more

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals are now ready to go headlined by the new Google Pixel 8a smartphone with a solid $100 price drop both at Amazon and directly on the official storefront.

Alongside some of the best prices yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ with all configurations now seeing straight up $300 price drops for today only, we move back over to the Google camp with a price drop on the 2024 Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch and the very first deal on Google’s official magnetic Pixel Watch Fast Charging Cable at $25. All of those join a host of other accessories and charging gear you’ll find highlighted down below.

Google’s latest AI-equipped Pixel 8a smartphone now back down to $399 Amazon low

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the latest Google Pixel 8a smartphone at $399 shipped. This includes all four colorways too. Alongside ongoing price drops on the now previous-generation Pixel 8 Pro model, the 8a remains the latest mid-ranger device in Google’s lineup and is now even more affordable. It carries a regular price tag at $499 and is now seeing a straight up $100 price drop to match the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This deal is also matched directly on the official Google storefront.

Some of the best prices yet now live on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ at $300 off

We saw some notable deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ last week throughout the Discover fall sale, but Best Buy and Amazon are taking it up a notch today. We are now tracking straight up $300 cash discounts across all configurations as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day and over at Amazon where you’ll find the 256GB model starting at $699.99 and the 512GB going for $819.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 and $1,120 respectively, this is $300 off and the lowest prices we can find. This is a new Amazon all-time low on the 512GB and matching the best we have seen on the 256GB there.

Over on the Samsung site, you’ll find these configurations starting at a much higher $880 and $970 right now. While you can score up to $700 in instant trade-in credit there, the straight up cash deals elsewhere are where it’s at.

First deal hits Google’s official magnetic Pixel Watch Fast Charging Cable at $25

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 arrived in mid August and we are now tracking the first chance to save on the official Google Pixel Watch 3 USB-C Fast Charging Cable courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $30, you can save 16% with a total down at $25.11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is indeed the first notable price drop we have tracked since it first landed on Amazon at the same time as the third-generation Google smartwatch – it also works with Google Pixel Watch 2 as well.

Does Google Pixel Watch 3 come with charging cable?

Yes, the new Google Pixel Watch 3 does include a charging cable with purchase. But for folks looking to secure a second one for the office or a different place in the home, perhaps even one to throw in your EDC kit, today’s deal is the best price we can find on the official model.

Update: If there are any parents out there looking to get their hands on the new Google Ace LTE Kids Smartwatch, it is now back to $199.95 shipped at Amazon.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

New ASUS Snapdragon X Plus Copilot+ PC with 3K 120Hz OLED just hit the $750 low ($150 off), X Elite model at $955

ASUS debuted a relatively affordable model of its Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Qualcomm’s brand new octa-core Snapdragon X Plus chip just a few days back with a $900 price tag. This new laptop already has a solid $150 discount at Best Buy and is now down to $749.99 shipped. The new Vivobook S 15 shares a lot of specs with the 12-core X Elite model, meaning you get the same 120Hz 3K OLED panel, a 70Wh battery, and more. The 12-core Vivobook S 15 is also discounted to $955 with a 27% discount on its $1,300 price. Head below for more details.

This new Vivobook S 15 is the first Copilot+ PC to hit the shelves carrying Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon X Plus chip. The new 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip, in case you are wondering, is just as performant as the 10-core and 12-core Snapdragon X Elite chip in single-core tests, and it also offers the same 45 TOPS of AI performance with its NPU. It does have a weaker GPU, but don’t let that stop you from picking it for general productivity and day-to-day tasks.

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with 44-hr. battery and ANC hit $50 all-time low (38% off)

Alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus Watch 2, the official site is also now offering the lowest price we have tracked on its 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro down at $49.99 shipped. This is regularly $80 set of wireless earbuds that are seeing a solid $30 price drop to land at $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since they debuted a couple months ago in the US.

Now available at the discounted price in both the Soft Jade and Starry Black colorways, these are the most affordable wireless set in the brand’s current stable of offerings that can, if you ask me, accurately be described as entry-level buds with a notable feature set.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro provide up to 44 hours of listening time with a 10-minute fast charging adding an additional 11 hours into the mix alongside 12.4mm Titanized diaphragms to pound out the brand’s Basswave 2.0 low-end enhancement.

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?

The white 2024 SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro wireless should be perfect now, right? [Video]

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]