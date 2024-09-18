 Skip to main content

Circle to Search looks to be expanding to more Android devices, including Xiaomi 14T

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 18 2024 - 9:15 am PT
Image: Spillsomebeans.com

Google’s Circle to Search feature is a simple but incredibly useful concept that’s so far been exclusive to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices. But, soon, it seems like Circle to Search will expand to many more Android devices as evidenced by new details about Tecno and Xiaomi releases.

Circle to Search launched in January of this year on the Galaxy S24 series and the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Google later expanded the feature to older Pixel phones and the Pixel Tablet, while Samsung has since brought it to a lot of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, even including some of its most affordable devices.

But, so far, it’s not shown up outside of those two lineups.

It seems that’s soon to change.

Tecno recently told members of the media including Android Central that its latest foldable, the Tecno Phantom V Fold 2, would be getting Circle to Search sometime in October “when Google plans to expand” the feature to “more Android phones.”

More recently, SpillSomeBeans has obtained materials for the upcoming Xiaomi 14T series which directly includes images of Circle to Search running on the device.

The report here claims that the Xiaomi 14T will be among “the first” phones to get the expanded rollout. If true, that means Google is still making this a device-limited feature, meaning it’s not available universally across Android devices. That’s somewhat surprising, but hopefully this expansion will still be fairly broad.

Beyond Circle to Search, the report brings out that Xiaomi 14T will have several of its own AI features, and marketing materials directly highlight Google Gemini. Xiaomi is confirmed to launch the 14T series next week.

Ben Schoon

