Circle to Search adds song finder and Gemini-powered TalkBack coming

Ahead of the fall, Google is highlighting the latest Android features, including the ability to find songs with Circle to Search and TalkBack powered by Gemini models.

In addition to sharing, Circle to Search is adding a new song lookup capability. A new music note icon will appear between the search bar (which shrinks down) and translate. A “Listening” overlay will appear with the ability to “Cancel.”

This works with both a “a song playing on social media from your phone or music that’s playing from speakers near you.” In the former scenario, Circle to Search is still listening through your phone’s microphone, so it doesn’t work with audio playing through headphones. A Google Search page will open with the result (and Knowledge Panel).

Circle to Search can also now scan QR codes and barcodes:

Meanwhile, Google is making official Chrome’s “Listen to this page” feature. You can access it from Chrome’s overflow menu to bring up a docked bar. Controls include 10-second rewind/forward, playback speed (0.5x to 4x), and several voice options. You’re able to switch tabs and lock the screen while playback continues.

You can use Chrome Settings > Toolbar shortcut to add a play button next to the address bar.

The TalkBack screen reader will soon use Gemini models to “make digital images even more accessible with detailed audio descriptions.” Google tells us that this will be a tiered rollout.

Whether you’re looking at online product images, photos in your camera roll, pictures in text messages or images of what’s happening on social media, Android’s screen reader uses the best of Google AI to bring images to life.

Offline support in Google Maps for Wear OS is also now official. It lets you see the map without your phone. You’ll find a new “Offline maps” section just above Settings in the watch app. Google Maps “Automatically syncs when on Wi-Fi & charging.”

The app also has two new watch face complications to quickly “Show map” and “Search Maps.”

Finally, Android Earthquake Alerts are rolling out across the US.