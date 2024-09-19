Deals: Galaxy Watch 7 LTE $330, Galaxy Watch Ultra $600, Smart Monitors, Google speakers, and much more

Today’s deals are headlined by a new Amazon all-time low on Samsung’s new 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 LTE that is now sitting at $50 off. That deal joins the return of all-time post-release low pricing on the flagship Ultra model with the Titanium White/Silver now sitting down at $600. From there, we are tracking the lowest Amazon price yet on Samsung’s 2024 32-inch M5 (M50D) FHD Smart Monitor at $242 as well as up to $320 off JBL’s retro-style Authentics Google Wi-Fi speakers. All of the details you need on these offers are now waiting down below with a host of charging and accessory offers as well.

Samsung’s new 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 LTE just hit the Amazon all-time low at $330 ($50 off)

We saw some solid deals, the first post-release discounts in fact, during the Discover Samsung fall sale last week, but Amazon is landing today with an even better offer on the new 44mm LTE Samsung Galaxy Watch 7. You can now score the regularly $380 configuration down at $329.99 shipped. That’s a straight up $50 in savings and a new Amazon all-time low – this is the best cash deal we have tracked since the latest-generation wearable was released. We saw Samsung offering $20 instant credits on top of elevated trade values, but you had to have some gear to let go off to score a better discount there.

The Samsung site is indeed still offering up $250 in instant trade value – that means with the right, relatively new gear you can knock $250 off the sticker price – but the watch itself is at full price.

Amazon has Samsung’s Titanium White Galaxy Watch Ultra back at the $600 low

Amazon has now brought back the all-time low on Samsung’s Titanium White Galaxy Watch Ultra back at the $599.98 low.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra lands on your wrist with a cushion-style case that despite reminding just about everyone of Apple’s Ultra wearable, I think the Galaxy Watch Ultra stands on its own with its unique 47mm case shape that’s 2mm smaller than Apple’s latest.

The durable titanium design houses the 1.5-inch Super AMOLED as well as the bevy of intelligent health and fitness features, sleep tracking action, swim-ready design, and Samsung’s longest-lasting Watch battery ever that can go for “up to 100 hours on a single charge.”

Samsung’s 2024 32-inch M5 Smart Monitor with Streaming TV and Gaming Hub hits $242 all-time low

One of the more affordable models in Samsung’s refreshed Smart Monitor lineup is now seeing a solid discount. You can now score the latest 2024 Samsung 32-inch M5 (M50D) FHD Smart Monitor with Streaming TV in black down at $242.10 shipped. That’s $58 off the $300 going rate, landing $8 below its previous all-time low on Amazon. Today’s 19% discounts mark the lowest price we have tracked for this updated 2024 model. The same display is currently fetching $250 at Samsung with a lighter $50 discount.

JBL’s retro-style Authentics Google Wi-Fi speakers with AirPlay now up to $320 off, deals from $250

Amazon is now offering the JBL Authentics 200 Smart Home Speaker down at $249.95 shipped. Regularly $350, this is another straight up $100 price drop on what is, in my opinion, JBL’s most gorgeous speaker lineup. You’ll also find the larger Authentics 300 model down at $349.95 from its usual $450 and an even deeper deal on the top-of-the-line Authentics 500 at $499.95 – this one is $200 off. The 200 model we are featuring here today has now returned to its all-time low price at Amazon.

Now for folks looking to land the highest-end 500 model, you’ll want to check out this refurbished Woot listing that has it down at $379.99 Prime shipped right now (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). That’s $320 off the $700 MSRP, $120 below Amazon’s sale price for a new unit, and $20 below our previous mention for a refurbished model. This one comes with a full 1-year JBL warranty too.

More of today’s best smartphone, tablet, laptop accessories:

First deal hits Google’s official magnetic Pixel Watch Fast Charging Cable at $25

The new Google Pixel Watch 3 arrived in mid August and we are now tracking the first chance to save on the official Google Pixel Watch 3 USB-C Fast Charging Cable courtesy of Amazon. Regularly $30, you can save 16% with a total down at $25.11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is indeed the first notable price drop we have tracked since it first landed on Amazon at the same time as the third-generation Google smartwatch – it also works with Google Pixel Watch 2 as well.

Does Google Pixel Watch 3 come with charging cable?

Yes, the new Google Pixel Watch 3 does include a charging cable with purchase. But for folks looking to secure a second one for the office or a different place in the home, perhaps even one to throw in your EDC kit, today’s deal is the best price we can find on the official model.

New OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro with 44-hr. battery and ANC hit $50 all-time low (38% off)

Alongside ongoing offers on the OnePlus Watch 2, the official site is also now offering the lowest price we have tracked on its 2024 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro down at $49.99 shipped. This is regularly $80 set of wireless earbuds that are seeing a solid $30 price drop to land at $10 under our previous mention and the lowest price we have tracked since they debuted a couple months ago in the US.

Now available at the discounted price in both the Soft Jade and Starry Black colorways, these are the most affordable wireless set in the brand’s current stable of offerings that can, if you ask me, accurately be described as entry-level buds with a notable feature set.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro provide up to 44 hours of listening time with a 10-minute fast charging adding an additional 11 hours into the mix alongside 12.4mm Titanized diaphragms to pound out the brand’s Basswave 2.0 low-end enhancement.

