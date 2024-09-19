Pixel Watch ‘Performance Loop’ band re-surfaces with colors, probably costs $60 [Gallery]

Google’s Pixel Watch will soon get a new band option in the “Performance Loop” that’s leaked on a couple of occasions, and as that approaches, a new leak reveals more color options as well as potential pricing.

The “Performance Loop” for Pixel Watch first surfaced back in July, in name only, before showing up on Amazon shortly after Google’s announcement of the Pixel Watch 3. That listing revealing the strap as “your run buddy” with a design focused on fitness applications, with Google explaining that it is “micro-adjustable for the perfect fit and just the right amount of stretch during workouts.” That listing also confirmed the band would be constructed from “recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane yarn” and use stainless steel lugs to attach to the Pixel Watch.

Now, new listings from Best Buy and Amazon in Canada have once again shown off the “Performance Loop” for Pixel Watch, reiterating those details and adding some new ones.

Best Buy (via Droid-Life) explains the “Performance Loop” saying:

Functionality and style comes with the Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm) Performance loop band. Your new run buddy is micro-adjustable for the perfect fit, featuring the right amount of stretch during workouts. It’s made with comfortable recycled fabric.

There are multiple listings for the 41mm and 45mm Pixel Watch 3, meaning this new band option will work across the entire lineup. Colors include:

Dark

Light

Mojito (green)

Cosmic (pink)

The design, especially with the two vibrant color options, looks remarkably similar to the bands Google is using with the Fitbit Ace LTE children’s smartwatch.

The Amazon listing adds that the band is waterproof, breathable, and will be sold in multiple sizes, though we suspect that listing may be slightly in error due to having more than one band type attached to it.

Pricing in Canada through both retailers is listed at $79.99, but that won’t directly translate to the US. The Woven band for Pixel Watch is also listed at $79.99 in Canada, but sold for $59.99 in the States, meaning we can expect the same $59.99 price to likely apply when “Performance Loop” debuts.

There’s still no word from Google on when this band might debut, though.

More on Pixel Watch:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram