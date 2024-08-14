Unannounced Pixel Watch 3 Performance Loop Band leaks as ‘your new run buddy’

Yesterday, Google just showed new band colors and 45 mm sizes. However, a new Pixel Watch 3 Performance Loop Band is coming and we now know what it looks like.

An Amazon listing details a “Google Pixel Watch Performance Loop Band” in Obsidian that is “Only Compatible with The 45mm Pixel Watch 3.”

However, it’s not clear whether this band is only available in 45 mm, or whether that’s only referencing this particular listing, with a separate one for the 41 mm out there. The product description suggests it’s the latter: “Compatible with the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and 41mm Pixel Watch 3; Pixel Watch sold separately.”

The Performance Loop Band looks like the Woven Band but with finer stitches, while four oval strips of velcro secure everything in place. It’s made of “recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane yarn,” while there are thin stainless steel lugs.

Finally, the Performance Loop Band has an adjustable hook and loop system in place to shorten/tighten the band as needed, with Google referring to it as “micro-adjustable for the perfect fit and just the right amount of stretch during workouts.”

It’s currently priced at $43.04 on Amazon, so $49.99 seems likely. You can buy it now, but it’s “temporarily out of stock.”

Meet your new run buddy – this band is micro-adjustable for the perfect fit and just the right amount of stretch during workouts

Compatible with the Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, and 41mm Pixel Watch 3; Pixel Watch sold separately

One-size band fits wrists 137-203mm around, with a micro-adjustable hook and loop

Workout-friendly

Recycled polyester, nylon, and elastane yarn band with stainless steel lugs[1]

