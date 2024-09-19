Xiaomi confirms global launch for foldable Mix Flip as it briefly overtakes Apple

Xiaomi has just announced that its first foldable flip phone, the Mix Flip, will soon see a global launch, right as the company has briefly overtaken Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone maker.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip launched in China back in July as a stunning entry to the flip phone market. The device has a standout design with surprisingly excellent specs including a 4-inch outer display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, and a massive 4,780 mAh battery. In fact, that battery is so big that it’s larger than the one in the book-style Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Now, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be hitting the global market.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun announced on Twitter/X that the Mix Flip would hit the global market in September. Presumably, more details about this launch will be announced next week alongside the debut of the Xiaomi 14T series, which is also said to include Google’s Circle to Search feature.

Excited to announce that #XiaomiMIXFlip will be coming to global markets this September. This wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support from our amazing Xiaomi Fans! #XiaomiLaunch https://t.co/AdCJGWX582 — Lei Jun (@leijun) September 19, 2024

A global launch for the Xiaomi Mix Flip means the device will make its way to markets outside of China, such as countries in Europe. A US launch is not expected.

This news comes right as Counterpoint Research has found Xiaomi to, at least for now, be the world’s second-largest smartphone maker.

As of August 2024, Xiaomi’s shipments surpassed Apple’s by a slight margin on top of 22% year-over-year growth. This likely won’t last, as Apple’s yearly iPhone launch will rocket the company’s sales over the next couple of months, but it shows that Xiaomi’s efforts are slowly pushing the company higher and higher into the top of the smartphone market as a whole.

Samsung, which briefly gave up its crown as the largest smartphone maker to Apple for a few months, has once again taken that top slot by a considerable margin.

