 Skip to main content

Xiaomi confirms global launch for foldable Mix Flip as it briefly overtakes Apple

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 19 2024 - 7:32 am PT
2 Comments

Xiaomi has just announced that its first foldable flip phone, the Mix Flip, will soon see a global launch, right as the company has briefly overtaken Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone maker.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip launched in China back in July as a stunning entry to the flip phone market. The device has a standout design with surprisingly excellent specs including a 4-inch outer display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, and a massive 4,780 mAh battery. In fact, that battery is so big that it’s larger than the one in the book-style Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Now, the Xiaomi Mix Flip will be hitting the global market.

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun announced on Twitter/X that the Mix Flip would hit the global market in September. Presumably, more details about this launch will be announced next week alongside the debut of the Xiaomi 14T series, which is also said to include Google’s Circle to Search feature.

A global launch for the Xiaomi Mix Flip means the device will make its way to markets outside of China, such as countries in Europe. A US launch is not expected.

This news comes right as Counterpoint Research has found Xiaomi to, at least for now, be the world’s second-largest smartphone maker.

As of August 2024, Xiaomi’s shipments surpassed Apple’s by a slight margin on top of 22% year-over-year growth. This likely won’t last, as Apple’s yearly iPhone launch will rocket the company’s sales over the next couple of months, but it shows that Xiaomi’s efforts are slowly pushing the company higher and higher into the top of the smartphone market as a whole.

Samsung, which briefly gave up its crown as the largest smartphone maker to Apple for a few months, has once again taken that top slot by a considerable margin.

More on Xiaomi:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Xiaomi

Xiaomi
Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications