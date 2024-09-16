 Skip to main content

Google TV Streamers are already in stores, but good luck buying it early

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 16 2024 - 6:57 pm PT
We’re just over a week from the launch of the Google TV Streamer and units are already at stores, but good luck trying to get one to sell you a device before September 24. 

One Redditor saw a Google TV Streamer at their local Home Depot. However, it cannot be purchased as an error that blocks the transaction appears at the register. This is par for the course, but sometimes you get lucky. That was the case for more than a few people four years ago when the Chromecast with Google TV launched. 

The box itself is almost a square with “Google TV Streamer” on the first line and “4K” below it. You then get a picture of the device and updated remote in Porcelain. There’s a strip that you peel off at the top to start the unboxing, with this possibly a deviation from the sleeve design that the phones and watches use. 

The back has a number of badges, including: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Google TV, HDMI, HD, HDR, 4K, Google Cast, Matter, and Built on Thread Border Router. 

The model number for the Google TV Streamer is GRS6B and the Voice Remote is GY3LE, while everything is made in Thailand. You also get color-matched AAA batteries, USB-C to USB-A power cable (1.8 M), and power adapter. A HDMI cable is not included.

