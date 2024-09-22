 Skip to main content

YouTube Music web app now syncs the queue from your phone

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 22 2024 - 7:03 pm PT
1 Comment

The queue on the YouTube Music web client now persists through tab closures and relaunches, while also being able to load your phone’s queue.

The YouTube Music website started testing this feature in May, but pulled it after a few weeks. Historically, closing music.youtube.com would reset the miniplayer and Up Next queue. 

Now, the PWA remembers what you were last listening to — but not the playback position — and the queue (“Playing from”) on relaunch to let you quickly resume (at the start of the song). This applies to when you’re in the middle of playlists or albums. It is especially useful if you return to your desk after listening to music on your phone.

Furthermore, YouTube Music on the web is now aware of what you’re listening to, which includes Up Next, in the phone app. In fact, YTM overrides the web queue for the latest mobile one.

To test whether this is live for you, “Dismiss queue” on both clients and start playing something from your phone (Android or iOS). Afterwards, open music.youtube.com to see the miniplayer already populated.

It’s important to note that this is a one-way sync. What you’re playing on the web will not be reflected in the phone app.

This is a nice quality-of-life improvement that boosts the cross-device experience. Queue sync has been rolling out in recent days for YouTube Music users. It might not be widely available yet, but hopefully this is the launch.

Another change that YTM recently made to the web client is how the progress bar is no longer solid red. Rather, it has a pink-ish hue towards the end of the line. It would make sense if this tweak eventually appeared on youtube.com.

