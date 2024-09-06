YouTube Music for Android gets animated splash screen

Google apps started adding animated splash screens in 2021 with Android 12, and YouTube Music now finally has one.

For a long time, YTM has used a static splash screen with the red icon on a dark background. It then disappears into the app.

As of version 7.16/7.17 of YouTube Music for Android, the fade transitions into the circular logo getting squished until you get a thin seek bar that loads in with the playhead then moving. This is the same animation used by the main YouTube app and YouTube TV across various platforms. The YouTube Music Home feed appears after that.

The animated splash screen is a late addition by YouTube Music that does help enforce a uniform consistency across the family of apps. However, the complaint — as always — is how animated splash screens add an unnecessary delay.

https://youtube.com/shorts/j-VCEdNWA3o

More on YouTube Music: