YouTube Music live lyrics are missing for a lot of songs

Avatar for Abner Li  | Sep 4 2024 - 9:40 pm PT
YouTube Music rolled out live lyrics just over a year ago, but they are currently missing across many songs on Android and iOS.

Over the past few days, static lyrics that are not synced to what’s playing have returned for many tracks. The font size is significantly smaller with a solid color background instead of blurred cover art, while there’s no line-by-line highlight or auto-scrolling.

This UI dates back to 2020 when YouTube Music first introduced lyrics. Even after the rollout of the real-time upgrade in mid-2023, you would still encounter the old approach but not at this scale. 

Of the top 25 songs in the United States, 13 have static lyrics. Both old and new songs are impacted, while the LyricFind or Musixmatch source does not make a difference.

This impacts YouTube Music for Android and iOS, while the web app never got live lyrics. It’s presumably a server-side issue that can be remedied in a similar manner.

YouTube Music live lyrics
YouTube Music live lyrics

