Google TV and Android TV OS see dramatic growth to 270 million devices, up 80% since 2023

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 23 2024 - 8:15 am PT
Google TV and the underlying Android TV OS are growing quickly, with 270 million devices now active.

Over the past several years, Google’s efforts in building a TV platform have resulted in steady growth. There were 80 million active devices as of 2021, up to 110 million in 2022. By 2023, that number had crossed 150 million, totaling 70 million new devices over about two years.

Things have since sped up dramatically.

Google this week confirmed that Google TV and Android TV OS are now active on over 270 million devices which are active “monthly.” That’s 80% growth of 120 million since the last update in early 2023, significantly faster compared to what we’ve seen over the past few years.

Google TV is also expanding to more countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. And we’re proud to be bringing better TV to 270 million monthly active Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

This growth comes in part from expanding form factors but also from Android TV OS being used by more and more brands in more countries. Google TV runs on sets from major brands such as TCL and Hisense, which both sell tens of millions of TVs each year.

Google says this new milestone makes Android TV OS the biggest streaming platform globally, which seems likely, though we couldn’t find any public data to confirm that.

