Review: The Hisense U8N with Google TV makes a strong argument to skip OLED

OLED TVs are expensive, and getting one that carries the features that reflect the price it was purchased for can be a costly endeavor. Hisense’s new U8N mini-LED TV makes a strong case for the less expensive technology while still hitting some serious marks in quality.

Mini-LED TVs have come a long way in the last couple of years. The technology allows TV panels to bring bright and vibrant colors through dimming zones without the price tag of an OLED panel. As far as pricing goes, OLED TVs almost always cost more per square inch of panel.

Hisense has been a big player in that game, and the U8N TV released this year is a big step. The U8N is a smart mini-LED TV that brings a few namely improvements over the previous generation. One of the biggest ones is the amount of local dimming zones, which means better and more accurate contrast in displayed content.

Another big update is the peak brightness that the U8N is capable of. It is easily one of the brightest TVs I have ever tested, coming in at 3,000 nits. In testing, I let the panel automatically adjust brightness because the brightest setting is way too bright for indoor and nighttime use. Of course, on a sunny day with the windows open, it’s a game changer.

The U8N is a 4K QLED TV, which allows the unit to hang out at a competitive price point. The image throughout every single show and movie I’ve watched is absolutely crystal clear with superb colors and detail. Of course, the U8N packs a lot of little AI features like Intelligent Scene and Auto Picture Mode. Personally, I like to tune the unit to my liking once. The U8N makes that easy and I praise Hisense for partnering with Google to develop a UI that’s easy to use.

In fact, Google TV is a huge part of the unit, especially if you don’t plan on connecting dedicated streaming boxes. I’ve been perfectly happy with the way Google TV has been implemented, and it makes it easy to watch anything the way I want with the picture settings I want. With that said, Google TV runs very well on the U8N, and I can’t think of any substantial negatives to the software experience.

Hisense has also equipped the U8N with built-in AirPlay capabilities, which means users can cast from their iPad or iPhone with ease, even though the TV itself runs Google TV. Hisense does this throughout it’s modern lineup and it’s a fantastic touch.

The TV also comes with Dolby Vision and Atmos certification, which many TVs slap on with little follow-through. However, I have to say that with Dolby Atmos, Hisense has packed some serious built-in sound. I’m being serious when I say I could probably never set up a sound bar or surround sound and be perfectly happy with the audio on hand. The only reason I attached one is because I had an extra on hand, and even then, I’m not sure I like the soundbar’s output better than the U8N’s.

Another big point to mention is the U8N’s gaming capabilities. The TV can hit 144Hz and brings low latency modes, which makes it a great option for those looking to hook up a console or stream. The TV does bring a built-in gaming center so users can tune the experience to their liking. While mini-LED panels aren’t arguably as good as OLED ones, this add by Hisense brings a nice touch for users who want to take advantage.

I’ve been using the 65-inch U8N model, which comes in at $1,499. At that price, I think quality and functionality are reflected well, and I wouldn’t be upset having paid that. However, the U8N and cheaper U7N are generally discounted. Currently, the 65-inch U8N is available from Best Buy at $1,149, which is a genuine steal.

The U8N is easily one of the best TVs I’ve used in a while. It’s a testament to mini-LED TVs as a whole since they don’t cost an unreasonable amount of money and bring much the same quality as an OLED panel does.